ROGERSVILLE -- Hawkins County residents are being evacuated Friday afternoon because of a brush fire at 204 Henard Road, according to Tennessee Wildland Fire.
The evacuation order issued by the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency is for the area between Big Springs Road, Tuggle Hill Road, Gun Town Road, and Austin Mill Road in Rogersville.
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that they have set up an emergency shelter at their station at 955 East McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
Tennessee Wildland Fire shows that 0% of the fire has been contained as of 2:37 p.m.
The Hawkins County EMA confirmed that they are battling a wind-driven forest fire.
The Hawkins County School District also released the following statement Friday afternoon: "Due to a wind-driven brush fire in the vicinity of Henard Road, Gun Town Road, and Austin Mill Road; please be advised that bus routes 51, 26, and 30 will not run this afternoon (February 11, 2022). We will need parents/guardians to pick up students from school."