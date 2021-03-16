JOHNSON CITY — ETSU Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The clinic will be held in the Millennium Center ballroom at 2001 Millennium Place. Appointments are available on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. Appointments are available to those 18 and older who are eligible under the state's current vaccination plan.
Dr. Adam Welch, an associate dean at East Tennessee State University's Gatton College of Pharmacy, said the university first submitted its application to be a vaccination site last October — months before the first novel coronavirus vaccine was even approved for emergency use in the United States.
It took five months to hear that the application was approved, and that "a few hundred" doses of vaccine would be sent.
And though this is the only planned event at this time, Welch said the clinic is intended to be a long-term site.
"We are setting up our clinic to be able to accommodate long-term (use), but we have no word from the state as to any other doses," Welch said. "What we have is what we're planning to give out this weekend only."
Welch said they intentionally scheduled the clinic for the weekend to give people who don't have a chance during the week an opportunity to be vaccinated.
"They are fully vaccinated with one dose," Welch said of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, "and that opens up an opportunity to serve our region in ways that, maybe, it hasn't been served before."
"It's at a time that we hope other people who may not otherwise have been able to get the vaccine are able to come to our clinic and receive the vaccine," Welch said.
To register, visit etsuhealth.org or call (423) 952-6483. To find out if you're eligible, visit bit.ly/2YcVMcT.
Attendees can park on the third floor or above in the adjacent parking garage and follow signs to the ballroom. Faculty, students and staff at East Tennessee State University's Quillen College of Medicine, Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, the College of Nursing and the College of Public Health will administer vaccines and assist with patient intake.
“ETSU Health has been on the front lines of the pandemic since the beginning, providing testing to the community and caring for our patients,” Dr. Leigh Johnson, director of COVID-19 response at ETSU Health, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to join our regional health care partners in the vaccination effort, as we will begin offering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to eligible recipients in the coming days. We encourage everyone to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing until more members of the community are vaccinated.”