JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University's College of Management and Marketing and Sync Space Entrepreneur Center announced on Wednesday a partnership to bring the veteran entrepreneur program STRIVE back for Spring 2021.
The program is offered to veterans who are ready to start or grow their business.
ETSU is only the second institution in the country selected to host a STRIVE program through a partnership with Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF). The IVMF program has trained more than 70,000 veteran entrepreneurs by leveraging the skills, resources, and infrastructure of higher education institutions.
“On this Veterans Day, we are excited to announce our continued partnership with ETSU to provide resources and support as we help our veteran entrepreneurs start and grown their businesses,” said Heath Guinn, president of Sync Space.
This program is designed for veterans through all stages of their business plan. Whether they have an idea, a business in the early stages, or an established business looking to grow, everyone will benefit from this training course.
Throughout the course, participants will develop their entrepreneurial knowledge and interact with subject matter experts to create a strategy for growing their business and expanding their network.
“Especially in times of uncertainty, ETSU will continue to take a lead in helping our veterans as they start businesses and continue their careers in our region,” said Dr. Allen Gorman, chair of ETSU's College of Management and Marketing, “and we are thankful and appreciate of Sync Space’s partnership in helping us bring the STRIVE program to our region for its second year.”
The eight-week course consists of evening meetings and is accepting applications through Dec. 31. Applicants are encouraged to apply for the acceleration program at www.etsu.edu/cbat/strive.php.
For more information, contact:
Dr. Bill Heise , STRIVE Program coordinator, at (423) 439 5395 or strive@etsu.edu; or Heath Guinn, Sync Space Entrepreneur Center at (423) 676-7228 or heath@syncspace.org.
About Sync Space
Sync Space Entrepreneur Centers is a 501(c)(3) and the Launch Tennessee partner for Northeast Tennessee. Sync Space programs range from early idea validation and workshops, to accelerator programs uniquely focused on support for local and recruited startups considering Northeast Tennessee as a place to grow or expand their business. Sync Space programming aligns startups with key partners and industries that offer mentorship, opportunity for investment, and pilot program opportunities. For more information, visit www.syncspace.org.
About ETSU's business programs
East Tennessee State University's College of Business and Technology (CBAT) serves more than 2,800 students and consists of seven departments that offer a diverse range of academic programs. Within the college, there are undergraduate and graduate programs in areas such as: accountancy, computing, digital media, economics and finance, engineering, engineering technology, interior architecture, management and marketing, and surveying and mapping. For more information, visit www.etsu.edu/cbat.