KINGSPORT — Essential workers of the COVID-19 pandemic take note: a Tennessee grant giving free childcare for essential worker families at the local Boy & Girls Club has been extended to Aug. 31.
It had been set to expire Wednesday, March 31, which is also the deadline to apply to add children not already in the program unless the state also extends that deadline.
"We're hoping for a grace period," Kingsport Boys & Girls Club President and CEO Lisa Beilharz in a phone interview Monday afternoon.
However, she urged those interested to go ahead and apply by Wednesday. Beilharz said essential workers, as defined by the government, include police, fire and other emergency responders, as well as nurses, other medical personnel, child care workers and others.
The project, Emergency Childcare for Essential Services Workers, is funded under a grant contract with the Tennessee Department of Human Services, which has extended the childcare assistance. It will automatically be extended for those children of essential workers who have been in it.
"When we reopened May, 2020, through a partnership with the Tennessee Department of Human Services, we were able to allow our members, ages 6-12, to participate in all the club has to offer and waive weekly program fees. All the homework help, tutoring, academic enrichment programs, fun activities and virtual learning assistance have been free to all essential workers' children," Beilharz said in an email notice last week.
"That program was set to end next week, 3/31/21. We are very happy to report that the contract grant has been extended to Aug. 31, 2021," Beilharz wrote. "All members who have actively participated are automatically part of the extension," she wrote. "Other essential workers who want their child(ren) to join the Club must enroll them and have them active before April 1, 2021."
In the Monday afternoon interview, Beilharz said that the program has been serving about 70 but that it hopes to grow to about 100 over the summer with the extension.
"So far we've been serving about 70. We're hoping to get about 100 for the summer," she said.
Since this week, May 29-April 2, is spring break for Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools, she said it would be a great time to sign children up for the program.
For more information, call the club at (423) 230-4160 or drop by to complete a membership packet. The club is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Positive Place, Kingsport, TN 37660, off Stone Drive behind Pratt's.