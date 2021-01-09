BIG STONE GAP — A Southwest Virginia environmental group is among nine organizations suing the U.S. Forest Service and federal officials to strike down a rule they say reduces public oversight of logging and utility projects on public land.
The Clinch Coalition is a plaintiff in the suit, filed by the Southern Environmental Law Center Friday in Big Stone Gap U.S. District Court against the Forest Service, USDA Undersecretary for Natural Resources James E. Hubbard, the Council on Environmental Quality and council Chair Mary Neumayr.
The suit claims that the Forest Service in Nov. 2020 finalized a rule which bypasses the National Environmental Policy Act and allows for categorical exclusions to full NEPA and public review.
According to the suit, the “Final Rule” exempts logging operations, road construction, private uses and utility projects on Forest Service land from NEPA-required environmental impact statements or assessments if:
— A logging operation is 2,800 acres or smaller in size along with up to three miles of logging road
— A road construction project is no more than two miles long
— A private-use project affects no more than 20 acres
The suit argues that the use of categorical exclusions would allow the Forest Service to allow logging or pipeline projects without adequate review of their environmental impacts.
Wally Smith, the Clinch Coalition’s vice chair and a biology professor at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, criticized the Final Rule.
“Public voices and scientific studies are critical when considering commercial projects in our national forests,” Smith said in a statement Friday. “Taking away those voices takes away the best tool we have to ensure these wild areas are sustained for future generations.”
TCC board member and former USFS Clinch Ranger District staffer David Skinner also questioned the NEPA Final Rule implementation.
“I am gravely concerned that the new NEPA regulations will prevent me and others from participating in the decision making process to make sure our public lands are managed in a way that is in the best interest of the local citizens,” Skinner said Friday.
“In short, the Forest Service’s rule allows more commercial exploitation with less public accountability, and that’s a terrible shift in balance,” SELC’s National Forests and Parks Program leader Sam Evans said Friday. “National forests, and especially those in the Southern Appalachians, are resources for everybody. But the Trump administration wants to give logging lobbyists louder voices than the rest of us.”
The other plaintiffs include: Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, Chattooga Conservancy, Cherokee Forest Voices, Defenders of Wildlife, Georgia Forestwatch, Mountaintrue, Virginia Wilderness Committee, and Wild Virginia, Inc.
The suit seeks to have the Final Rule, categorical exclusions and associated regulations set aside and declared not in compliance with federal law; prevent the defendants from implementing and enforcing those regulations; and award the plaintiffs costs and legal fees.