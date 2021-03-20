BLOUNTVILLE — The “paved driveway” off Henry Harr Road, meant to provide a second access point to West Ridge High School, won’t likely be finished before the school opens in August, according to the engineering firm hired to design it.
The overall effort to improve access to the school also calls for widening the “aprons” of the school’s main entrance off Lynn Road.
During a meeting on Thursday among school officials, the county’s purchasing agent, a representative of the engineering firm, the lead architect for the school and one of two county commissioners who had asked to attend, options to include in the project were discussed.
Such a meeting would not necessarily include county commissioners. The fact that at least two asked to attend is what caused public notice to be given that the meeting was even taking place.
Commissioner Dwight King participated in the meeting, which started about 30 minutes late as the group waited for the anticipated arrival of Commissioner Herhsel Glover, before Glover called to say he couldn’t make it.
Commissioner Sam Jones was in the audience, briefly, but left fairly early.
A “turnaround” and lights
Once the meeting got underway, the biggest topics were the need to include a “turnaround,” managing traffic flow across the campus between the two access points (both will be gated; the “rear” entrance off Henry Harr Road will likely be closed during school hours), and whether or not to curb along the “paved driveway” (and, if so, how far). The latter hinged at least in part on how easy it should be to allow for parking off the roadway during large events at the school, such as ballgames. And that led to another point: if people are going to be using the road for parking, and/or walking along it to go to and from ballgames, doesn’t lighting need to be installed?
Good timing for lights
The consensus on the lights was yes. Eventually. Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said lighting in that area isn’t in the budget right now. But all agreed construction of the “driveway” would be the time to include installation of the conduit to eventually power lighting. And the architect said the discussion was perfect timing because the current construction phase of the new school includes installation of transformers to provide power to that area, and inclusion of lights along the “driveway” should be factored in.
The group suggested Purchasing Agent Kris Davis include the “turnaround” in the base bid for the “driveway” project, but to list the lighting as an alternate. That means firms that bid for the project will submit two prices: their base bid for the basics, including the turnaround; and a separate amount for what they would charge to include the lighting.
Widening the main entranceway
Back to the main entrance. The widening is to the entranceway. King said the Sullivan County Highway Department is willing to add a turn lane on Lynn Road, but since that portion of the roadway is inside the city of Kingsport, city officials will have to sign off on it.
King then asked to pause the meeting so he could get the county highway commissioner, or someone from the county highway department, to come join the meeting. King said someone was on the way. But after a wait, King said the person had an emergency come up and was not coming.
The group then agreed to disband and meet again at a later date.
County Commission approved
Early this month, the Sullivan County Commission approved use of up to $200,000 to retain a engineering firm to design improved access for traffic to and from West Ridge High School.
The resolution approved by the commission outlined a concept endorsed by the Sullivan County Board of Education a week earlier.
West Ridge High School is scheduled to open in August. It will replace three county high schools: Sullivan Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South.