Local news

GATE CITY — While bills have not been prefiled yet for the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore says the Southwest Virginia delegation already has a core agenda for the session, which starts Jan. 11.

With redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, legislative districts have shifted boundaries and numbers for the 2023 session. Kilgore’s First District becomes the 45th House District in January, while 40th District Sen. Todd Pillion will represent the 6th Senate District. While both districts will see an eastward expansion, both legislators will represent all of Wise County starting Jan. 1.

