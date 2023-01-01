GATE CITY — While bills have not been prefiled yet for the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore says the Southwest Virginia delegation already has a core agenda for the session, which starts Jan. 11.
With redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, legislative districts have shifted boundaries and numbers for the 2023 session. Kilgore’s First District becomes the 45th House District in January, while 40th District Sen. Todd Pillion will represent the 6th Senate District. While both districts will see an eastward expansion, both legislators will represent all of Wise County starting Jan. 1.
Kilgore said the delegation, besides working with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s mid-biennium budget proposals, knows the state’s energy plan unveiled in October will drive part of the region’s legislative work.
“We’ll be working on changes to the Code of Virginia regarding small modular reactors,” Kilgore said, referring to the energy plan’s goal of locating a nuclear power plant in Southwest Virginia within the next 10 years.
While community organizations such as Appalachian Voices have stated concerns over the reactor proposal, Kilgore said he expects to see more public involvement in how that goal is reached.
“Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power are interested in the reactor plan,” said Kilgore, “and there is an opportunity to partner with West Virginia as well.”
Kilgore said Youngkin’s call for $230 million to overhaul behavioral health care in Virginia will also be a delegation priority in 2023. He cited current strains on law enforcement agencies and contractors to find available hospital slots to evaluate people detained because of mental health and safety concerns.
“Usually, agencies are having to take people as far as Central State Hospital in Petersburg because of the lack of mental health facilities in Southwest Virginia,” said Kilgore. “In some cases, that can mean two officers or deputies assigned to take patients across the state, and that affects departments already with few resources.”
UVA Wise also features in Kilgore’s agenda this year. The college has already embarked on one graduate program in nursing in partnership with the University of Virginia. Kilgore said he wants to see the college expand its role as a graduate and research institution and build on partnerships with UVA.
Bioscience is one aspect where UVA Wise could develop its role in research, Kilgore said, and proposals for graduate programs in education and computer science and data analysis pose other growth opportunities.
Kilgore said he hopes to see funding approved for a new graduate studies building on the UVA Wise campus along with necessary personnel for those programs. Including requirements for a design-build process for the building would help contain costs, he added.
“Before I leave the General Assembly, I want to make sure UVA Wise grows,” said Kilgore, a 1979 alumnus.