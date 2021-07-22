BLOUNTVILLE — Plaintiffs in the "Sullivan Baby Doe" opioid lawsuit have been offered a $35 million settlement by the sole remaining defendant, according to information shared Thursday afternoon on Endo's parent company's website.
Earlier in the day, a Sullivan County court told potential jurors for a damage trial in the case to go home and call back next week to see if they needed to report back to court.
Court proceedings have "been adjourned until August 2, 2021 to allow the remaining plaintiff approvals to be obtained," according to the statement posted by Endo.
Numerous called government meetings across Northeast Tennessee since Monday have fueled speculation that plaintiffs in the case are considering a potential settlement from defendant Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
From a release posted on endo.com:
"Endo International plc announced Thursday afternoon that its wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, "Endo") have reached an agreement in principle to settle an opioid-related case originally captioned as Staubus, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., Case No. C-41916, in the Circuit Court for Sullivan County, Tennessee."
According to court records, the case includes more than two dozen plaintiffs, including multiple counties and cities in Northeast Tennessee's First, Second and Third Judicial Districts. Plaintiffs include Sullivan County, Washington County, Hawkins County, Hancock County, Carter County, Greene County, Hamblen County, Unicoi County, and Johnson County.
Among cities listed as plaintiffs: Bluff City, Kingsport, Morristown, Mountain City, Tusculum, Watauga, Church Hill, Mount Carmel, Sneedville, Surgoinsville, Greeneville, Unicoi, Elizabethton, Baileyton, Bulls Gap, Jonesborough, and Rogersville.
In April Sullivan County Chancellor E.G. Moody entered a default judgment on liability. The court later set July 26 a the start date for a damages trail.
The settlement, which remains subject to final approval by certain plaintiffs and the execution of definitive documentation, would fully and finally resolve the case in exchange for a total payment by Endo of $35 million to be apportioned among all 28 plaintiffs in their discretion, according to Endo.
The settlement will include no admission of wrongdoing, fault or liability of any kind by Endo, and the settlement value should not be extrapolated to any other opioid-related cases or claims.
The settlement will include no admission of wrongdoing, fault or liability of any kind by Endo, and the settlement value should not be extrapolated to any other opioid-related cases or claims.
“We are pleased that after four-plus years of litigation that we have been able to reach an agreement in principle with Endo, and are grateful to the communities of Northeast Tennessee for their support in this landmark prosecution," said J. Gerard Stranch IV, managing partner of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, the law firm representing the plaintiffs. "We cannot comment further until all matters concerning participating cities and counties have been finalized, which we anticipate happening in the coming week."
The Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit was originally filed on June 13, 2017, by the district attorneys general of Tennessee’s First, Second and Third judicial districts in Sullivan County Circuit Court in Kingsport.
The complaint originally listed prescription opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, L.P. and its related companies, along with Mallinckrodt PLC, Endo Pharmaceuticals, a pill mill doctor, and other convicted opioid dealers as defendants.
As part of the national scrutiny brought to bear on opioid producers and distributors, due in part to Sullivan Baby Doe’s arguments, Purdue and Mallinckrodt have declared bankruptcy, with claims proceeding against them in related courts. Endo remains the only active corporate defendant.
In April, Sullivan County Chancellor E.G. Moody granted a default judgment in plaintiffs’ favor; imposed sanctions for defendant Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and reserved issuing a final judgment pending the damages trial, which is scheduled to begin July 26.
Plaintiffs are seeking $2.4 billion in compensatory damages and punitive damages above and beyond that amount.
Unless a settlement agreement is reached, a jury will determine the amount of damages plaintiffs will receive.