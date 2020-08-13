SURGOINSVILLE — On Monday, Surgoinsville Mayor Merrell Graham publicly called on Hawkins County commissioners to increase EMS funding to a level that would allow an ambulance to be stationed in town full time again.
Thanks to two resolutions on the agenda, ambulance funding is expected to be a main topic of discussion when the county commission meets for its regular session on Monday, Aug. 24.
One resolution submitted by Commissioner Jeff Barrett calls for $275,000 to be set aside for Hawkins County EMS to purchase two remounted ambulances. The money would come from the county’s onetime $1.1 million COVID-19 Local Support Grant Funds (LSGF).
Earlier this year, HCEMS requested a $90,000 contribution increase from the county in the 2020-21 budget to purchase one remounted ambulance, but that was rejected by the Budget Committee.
The second resolution, which was submitted by Commissioner Glenda Davis, calls for the commission to rescind a resolution approved in June that earmarked up to $500,000 of that LSGF money to help cover the cost of extending water service to approximately 80 residences near the Carters Valley landfill.
Davis’ resolution calls for that $1.1 million to be budgeted for specific public safety expenditures, including the purchase of an ambulance that would be leased to HCEMS for $1 per year.
Under Davis’ proposal, the LSGF money would also be used to install an AED (automated external defibrillator) in every county-owned vehicle, including those of first responders and law enforcement; provide a one time only $1,000 hazardous pay bonus to full-0time county employees; and a one time only $500 hazardous pay bonus to part-time county employees.
However, neither resolution specifically mentions replacing the full-time ambulance that was removed from downtown Surgoinsville in March 2019 due to a staffing shortage and the cost of paying overtime to staff that ambulance.
Surgoinsville mayor says ambulance needed
Aside from those two resolutions, on Aug. 24 the commission will also be presented with the proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget which currently shows a $709 deficit, although the county did increase its general fund savings by $2 million during the previous fiscal year to a total of $7.975 million as of June 30.
During Monday’s Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Graham asked local residents to contact their county commissioners and ask them to utilize some of those surplus funds to provide the HCEMS the financial support it needs to place an ambulance in Surgoinsville on a full-time basis again.
After eliminating the Surgoinsville unit, the HCEMS was reduced to five full-time ambulances covering the entire county. An EMS Exploratory Committee comprised of health care and rescue professionals recommended to the county commission last year that it increase funding to the HCEMS, and noted that the county needed a minimum of six full-time ambulances and EMS stations to provide adequate coverage.
“I was told by a commissioner that he thought the votes were there to put money into EMS so they could staff a truck here,” Graham said. “If the county has money, I think we deserve to be considered to put an EMS vehicle back up here and staff it.”
Graham added, “Just this weekend. we had a very serious (medical) call, and I don’t know the details, but I was told it was a 35-minute response time. When they were (stationed) in here, you never heard of any response time over 15 minutes. A lot of them were 5-10 minutes. … We’re taxpayers also, and I think the county needs to look at that.”
Reaction to Surgoinsville mayor’s request
County Mayor Jim Lee: “I do support EMS on another vehicle but I’m not sure where it needs to be placed. That would be a decision EMS needs to make. That is a decision based on call volume. We have got to start helping our EMS and fire departments and stop putting it off every year. Hawkins County has always had a good EMS and rescue squad. I sent out certified letters today (Tuesday) to all EMS, rescue squad and fire departments requesting financial and other information from each department. Hopefully this will show us what their real needs are so we can better help them.”
Commissioner John Metz: “I don’t see how such a decision could be made without reviewing call volume. The last figures we were given was $30,000 per month (in overtime) to staff an ambulance (in Surgoinsvillle). Can they even find the employees to staff the truck? Could the revenue generated allow the truck to break even? Will that further stress HCEMS to the point that it goes under and leaves the entire completely vulnerable? The bottom line is it is becoming increasingly evident nationwide that for EMS services to survive they must have government support or exist as a large corporate conglomerate. I support Glenda Davis’ resolution. It offers solutions that benefit the entire county and creates zero recurring expenditures.”
Commissioner Keith Gibson: “I am in favor of purchasing one (ambulance). As far as the cost, staffing may be an issue. From what I remember, what drove up the cost of staffing was the overtime. I would like to have more information on cost of the staffing this new ambulance. As far as the placement, I feel the EMS staff has a better idea where the ambulance needs to be located.”
Commissioner Hannah Speaks: “The very role of government is to provide services for its citizens that they can’t provide for themselves. We put together a committee who spent many months studying our current ambulance service and brought us their recommendations. I trust that group of professionals and their research, and I think we should follow their recommendations.”
Commissioner Valarie Goins: “Honestly, I don’t think it’s the best time to continue to add money to our deficit, as that takes more out of the fund balance.”