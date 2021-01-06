CHURCH HILL — Approximately 50 furloughed employees of Church Hill’s Holliston Mills plant met outside the security gate Tuesday morning demanding to know why they hadn’t received their last paycheck, which was due before Christmas.
Workers told the Times News that the company hadn’t paid payroll taxes on paychecks they received from the previous pay period. The company that issues the checks wouldn’t release the money for the overdue checks until the previous payroll tax was paid.
Employees began arriving outside the security gate around 10 a.m. After about an hour-long protest, management agreed to meet a union representative and four shop stewards inside.
When that meeting ended, Teamster Local 519 representative Alan Aldridge informed employees that, according to management, their overdue wages would be paid later this week.
Aldridge also told employees their current three-week furlough, which was scheduled to end Jan. 18, would likely be extended due to a delay in the arrival of manufacturing materials.
Tempers flared on the part of some employees when members of management Matt Kiehna and Billy Adkins later came out beyond the security gate to talk to workers about unpaid wages and future work plans.
Kiehna and Adkins wouldn’t speak to employees in the presence of media, but they invited employees into the factory to talk. Employees then took a vote and no one agreed to follow management into the plant.
Those who voiced their opinion said they wanted what was said by management recorded by the media.
After a few minutes of occasionally heated debate, Kiehna and Adkins walked back into the plant without offering information to employees. They said union reps could relay the information from their earlier meeting.
A video of the heated discussion between employees and management can be viewed in the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net.
Church Hill’s Holliston Mills plant employs 57 people and primarily manufactures security and identification products such as passports.
Aldridge told the Times News that travel limitations created by COVID-19 have hurt business.
Aside from the 57 employees who are furloughed, another 33 have been laid off. Aldridge also noted that Kiehna and Adkins haven’t been paid either, and they’re “in the same boat” as the other employees.
“The company is rectifying the problem and it should be paid later on this week,” Aldridge told the Times News. “We’re just here to let the company know, No. 1, we want our money and find out what direction this company is going forward.”
Aldridge added, “They’re working hard at it. We will be funded this week to be paid. There’s some positive stuff in the pipelines. But this place survives off of the security passports, and it’s been a struggle for them since COVID-19.”