Emory & Henry holds inaugural nursing commencement

MARION, Va. — Emory & Henry College held its inaugural commencement ceremony for Bachelor of Science in Nursing students on Aug. 14 in the Lincoln Theatre.
Kelly Coleman and Sarah Stanley are the first graduates of the RN-BSN online program, which began in 2019.
“The graduation of our inaugural RN-BSN class is a special milestone for Emory & Henry College, marking increased access to Baccalaureate Nursing education in Southwest Virginia,” said Dr. Laurie Anne Ferguson, founding dean of the School of Nursing. “We are so proud of our graduates and their contributions to nursing and health care for our region.”
Health care in Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee and beyond is in need of nurses who are highly educated and have a passion to provide service within their own communities.
“Our goal is to prepare nurses who provide high quality care, can demonstrate critical thinking skills, and can assist patients in navigating an increasingly complex health care system, with increased focus on health promotion,” said Dr. Lou Fincher, senior vice president and dean of the School of Health Sciences at Emory & Henry.
The college announced in April 2021 its plans to launch a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing degree within its new School of Nursing. The first cohort of interested students started prerequisite courses this fall. For more information, visit ehc.edu/academics/nursing/.
Applications are being accepted for both the traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing program and RN-BSN program. Visit ehc.edu/apply.