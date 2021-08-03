PENNINGTON GAP — Juneteenth may be the best-known national celebration of the freeing of slaves in the former Confederate states, but another version of the day will be celebrated Sunday in Lee County.
Ron and Jill Carson, who operate the Appalachian African American Cultural Center in Pennington Gap, said they have gotten people in the area to help organize the center’s first observation of what they say once was a tradition among the area’s black community.
Different parts of the Appalachian region began their own Emancipation Day celebrations based on when slavery was abolished in states or when federal authorities announced that slaves were freed in the former Confederate states. Aug. 8 became this area’s Emancipation Day based on the date of declarations in Kentucky and Tennessee.
The Carsons said the celebration began in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in part because of Sam Johnson, a Greeneville, Tennessee, slave freed on Aug. 8, 1863, who became a commissioner of a local Freedmen’s Bureau.
Johnson helped organize an early Emancipation Day celebration in 1871, where his former owner — former President Andrew Johnson — spoke to the crowd.
“As a kid growing up, my grandmother and great-grandmother would raise money each year so the children in the Black school (could go) on a bus to Chilhowie Park in Knoxville on Aug. 8 to celebrate Emancipation Day,” Ron Carson said. “That was also the only day Black people could go to that park.”
Jill Carson said she and her husband decided it was time to bring back the event.
“We decided we were going to celebrate it this year, and this is the first time the Center has done this,” Jill Carson said. “We asked some of the younger people in the area to research and help organize the celebration. Who knows where it will go after this year? We’re hoping it becomes a regular observation.”
The Emancipation Day event runs from 1-5 p.m. Sunday around the Cultural Center at 230 Leona St., Pennington Gap. Jill Carson said there will be free food, games appropriate to the event, tours of the area’s nearby historically Black Wells Chapel Church and a storytelling tent where visitors can relate their own stories about their experiences with race. The event is open to people of all races, Ron Carson added.
“We have to reveal before we can heal,” Ron Carson said.