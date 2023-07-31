PENNINGTON GAP — Juneteenth may have been the day when the last blacks under Confederate enslavement in Texas were told 158 years ago they had been freed, but another related celebration will be held Saturday in Pennington Gap.

The Appalachian African American Cultural Center will host its annual Eighth of August Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the center’s 230 N. Leona St. site.

