PENNINGTON GAP — Juneteenth may have been the day when the last blacks under Confederate enslavement in Texas were told 158 years ago they had been freed, but another related celebration will be held Saturday in Pennington Gap.
The Appalachian African American Cultural Center will host its annual Eighth of August Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the center’s 230 N. Leona St. site.
According to Center founder Ron Carson, the event commemorates then-Union military governor of Tennessee Andrew Johnson’s decision to free his own slaves in 1863. Samuel Johnson — one of those freedmen — worked to make the day an annual celebration.
“It spread all over East Tennessee, Middle Tennessee, all over Kentucky, parts of Missouri and up to Indiana,” said Center Board chair William Isom. “In the ensuing years, it’s contracted down and has been primarily celebrated in East Tennessee, Southwestern Virginia, Eastern Kentucky and in parts of Western Kentucky it’s still celebrated.”
Carson said he and his wife Jill worked to bring back what had become an annual Emancipation Day tradition based on his own childhood experiences going to Knoxville each year for a regionwide celebration.
This year’s Emancipation Day celebration, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., includes a gospel fest featuring choirs from Williams Chapell and Macedonia Baptist Church, singers Jake Ravizee, Donald and Major Griffey and Josh Outsey and groups 4Him and Soul’s Journey.
Guest speaker Buffy Dunnaville will address the festival audience at 1:45 p.m.
Hamburgers, fried fish, hot dogs and desserts will be served all day. Appalshop workers will be on hand to help visitors digitize photos, letters and home movies and to share oral histories.