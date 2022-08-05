PENNINGTON GAP — While Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrating the formal end of slavery in former Confederate territory 157 years ago, an event two years earlier gave rise to an Appalachian version of the celebration.
The Appalachian African American Cultural Center in Pennington Gap will host its annual Eighth of August Celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 230 N. Leona St.
The event starts with a welcome ceremony followed by a day of free food, kids games, collection of oral histories by Appalshop and a cornhole tournament.
Traditional musicians Sparky and Rhonda Rucker will join musical acts 4-HIM, Josh Outsey and Kelle Jolly at noon, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Center founders Ron and Jill Carson brought the idea of reviving Emancipation Day celebrations based on Ron’s own childhood experience.
“Growing up as a child in Lee County, Pennington Gap, Virginia, this was the only day that I knew of in celebrating the emancipation to free the slaves,” Ron said. “Years later, when I moved to Boston, I heard of Juneteenth and I had no knowledge of Juneteenth. Juneteenth never hit here in the mountains, but here it was always Aug. 8.”
“My grandmother and my great-grandmother would always fix lunches and charter a bus,” Ron added. “We threw a fundraiser at the Cultural Center every year for Aug. 8, and we would go to Chilhowie Park in Knoxville. It was the only time that Chilhowie Park opened to people of color.”
According to center board Chair William Isom, the Aug. 8 Emancipation Day goes back to 1863, when Tennessee’s Union military governor, Greeneville resident and later President Andrew Johnson decided to free his own slaves in that town. Samuel Johnson, one of those slaves, made it part of his life’s work to see that the date would be celebrated.
“It spread all over East Tennessee, Middle Tennessee, all over Kentucky, parts of Missouri and up to Indiana,” Isom said. “In the ensuing years, it’s contracted down and has been primarily celebrated in East Tennessee, Southwestern Virginia, Eastern Kentucky and in parts of Western Kentucky it’s still celebrated.”
On Aug. 8, 1871, the tradition took hold in Tennessee with Samuel Johnson leading the first documented celebration. Former President Andrew Johnson addressed the crowd that day.
Emancipation Day became a regular event for Black communities in the region through the latter 19th and early 20th centuries.
While the 1919 Red Scare and rising Jim Crow laws and practices forced many Blacks to migrate from the Deep South to the coalfields and northern parts of the country, Emancipation Day celebrations continued in the region into the 1960s.