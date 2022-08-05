Eighth of August Celebration flyer, Aug. 6

PENNINGTON GAP — While Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrating the formal end of slavery in former Confederate territory 157 years ago, an event two years earlier gave rise to an Appalachian version of the celebration.

The Appalachian African American Cultural Center in Pennington Gap will host its annual Eighth of August Celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 230 N. Leona St.

