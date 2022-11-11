WISE — Within a year, Wise County Public Schools will get to evaluate five electric schools buses.

Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth told the School Board on Thursday about the upcoming delivery, funded entirely through a $1.9 million Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Rebate from Sonny Merryman Inc. grant.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you