ABINGDON — The General Assembly delegate representing a sliver of Wise County in the 4th House District will not run for a third term.
Delegate Will Wampler III, R-Abingdon, whose 4th District included a northeastern section of the county including Pound, made his announcement on Thursday, almost eight months before the statewide legislative elections.
Under the new maps — approved by the state Supreme Court in 2021 after a General Assembly-created redistricting commission missed a deadline to create maps for the 100 House and 40 Senate districts, all of Wise County will fall within what is now House Republican Majority Leader Terry Kilgore’s 1st District and 40th District Republican Senator Todd Pillion’s district.
“While it is difficult to wrestle with the fact that our region has a declining number of representatives that will be returning to the General Assembly next term,” Wampler said, “I am confident in the leadership we have in place and in their ability to work with other leaders across the state to address our priorities.”
Wampler, who has represented the 4th for two terms, said he will maintain his law practice in Abingdon.
Until January, small sections of the county remain in Wampler’s and 38th District Senator Travis Hackworth’s district.
Redistricting means more than a new geographic map — all the state’s General Assembly districts will get new numbers.
Kilgore’s 1st District becomes the 45th District with the 2024 legislative session, according to the Supreme Court maps. Besides Lee and Scott counties and Norton, all of Wise County and a section of western Dickenson County will fall within the 45th.
Pillion’s 40th District becomes the 6th Senate District, expanding from all of Lee, Scott, Washington and Grayson counties and Bristol City to include Russell and Buchanan counties and all of Wise County and Norton. Grayson County — now in Pillion’s 40th District — will move into what becomes the 7th District in 2024.
Hackworth’s 38th Senate District will become the 5th, with Buchanan and Dickenson counties removed. The district will cover all of Tazewell, Smyth, Bland, Giles and Pulaski counties, Radford city and parts of Wythe and Montgomery counties.
Wampler’s 4th District will be divided between what are now Bristol Del. Israel O’Quinn’s 5th District and Tazewell County Del. Will Morefield’s 3rd District.
O’Quinn’s district now contains all of Grayson County, the cities of Bristol and Galax and parts of Washington and Smyth counties. What will become the 44th district will combine all of Washington County and Bristol and the western part of Russell County.
Morefield’s district will form most of the 43rd House District, with all of Buchanan, Tazewell and Bland counties, most of Dickenson County and the eastern part of Russell County.