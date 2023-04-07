ABINGDON — The General Assembly delegate representing a sliver of Wise County in the 4th House District will not run for a third term.

Delegate Will Wampler III, R-Abingdon, whose 4th District included a northeastern section of the county including Pound, made his announcement on Thursday, almost eight months before the statewide legislative elections.

