Voters from Sullivan County and surrounding regions flooded the polls Tuesday as they selected congressional candidates, state representatives and gave a nod of approval on Tennessee constitutional amendments.
In Sullivan County, 42,387 of the nearly 110,000 registered voters in the county cast ballots, according to Sullivan County election records.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, overwhelmingly took the most votes in one of the few contested races, cruising to a victory with 32,871 Sullivan County votes to Democrat challenger Dr. Jason Martin’s 8,775.
Locally, there were no contested races, with incumbent state representatives Scotty Campbell, John Crawford and Bud Hulsey facing no opposition in the general election.
Campbell garnered 6,402 votes, Crawford received 13,360 votes and Hulsey collected 15,345 votes.
Campbell, whose district stretches to Mountain City, will begin serving his second consecutive term. Crawford was first elected in 2018 and serves as chair of the Local Government Committee. Hulsey has been in the Tennessee House of Representatives since 2014.
Voters overwhelmingly supported sending U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, back to Washington, D.C. for her second term. Harshbarger received 32,283 votes in Sullivan County compared to 8,869 for Cameron Parsons, her Democratic challenger.
Harshbarger won the 1st Congressional District seat in 2020 after former U.S. Rep. Phil Roe retired. The district makes up Northeast Tennessee.
She now sits on the House Committee on Education and Labor and the House Committee on Homeland Security.
In Southwest Virginia, voters also gave a nod to U.S. Rep. H. Morgan Griffith, a Republican, to start his seventh term in Washington.
Griffith is a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Before first being elected to the U.S. House in 2010, Griffith served in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Four state constitutional amendments on the ballot drew most of the interest, though, for this election.
The four amendments included a provision that would cement Tennessee as a right to work state, an amendment to clarify succession if the governor became incapacitated for a time, an amendment outlawing all types of slavery — including for those who are in prison and, finally, an amendment that would allow pastors and priests to serve in the state House of Representatives.
In Sullivan County, for the right to work amendment, 29,611 voted in support, while 11,110 voted no.
For the succession amendment 29,751 voters said yes, while 9,684 said no.
For the third amendment, addressing slavery, 32,062, or 79.59%, said yes, while 8,224, or 20.41%, voted no.
Finally, for the fourth amendment, 26,944 votes said yes to allowing pastors and priests to serve in the state House, while 13,802 said no.