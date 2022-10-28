WISE — Virginia voters have been able to cast early ballots for the Nov. 8 elections, and now they can vote on the next two Saturdays to beat the Election Day rush.
Starting this Saturday, Southwest Virginia voters who have not taken the opportunity to cast early ballots can join voters across the state in making voting part of their fall routine.
Registrars will be open Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 in addition to regular Monday-Friday office hours:
• Wise County: 5607 Patriot Drive, Wise: Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday early voting, Oct 29 and Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Satellite voting site at Carnes Gym in Big Stone Gap. Monday–Friday and Saturday early voting, Oct 29. and Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Lee County: 133 School Board Place, Jonesville: Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday early voting, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Scott County: 190 Beech St. Ste. 204, Gate City: Monday–Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday early voting, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Norton: 201 Park Ave. NE: Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday early voting, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Scott County Registrar Mike Edwards said he and other registrars were told Monday that corrected voter information notices from the state Department of Elections have gone out to voters after a glitch by the department’s contractor about a week earlier.
Area registrars and Department of Elections officials said Oct. 18 that the incorrect notices did not affect those voters’ information in state and local systems.
“We are pleased that the correct information has gotten out to voters,” Edwards said Thursday. “We’re also glad people called us so they feel comfortable about their information.”
Wise County is the only county in far Southwest Virginia with a satellite early voting site, and Deputy Registrar Diana Mullins said all county voters can use the Big Stone Gap location — in the Carnes Gym — to cast early ballots.
Mullins said the Big Stone Gap site has been convenient for voters who commute to the Tri-Cities area or work at Wallens Ridge State Prison because of its hours.
Early voting and mail-in ballot turnout has been in the hundreds in the three counties and Norton.
Hopkins said 763 in-person ballots and 378 mail-in ballots — almost 5% of the county’s 24,596 eligible voters — had been received in Wise County by Thursday morning.
In Scott County, Edwards said Thursday morning saw 500 in-person ballots and 175 mail-in ballots, or approximately 4% of the county’s 16,000 eligible voters.
In Lee County, 644 early voters — 394 in-person and 125 mail-in — had cast ballots by Thursday morning, said County Registrar Patsy Burchett. That represented just over 4% of the county’s 15,311 eligible voters.
In Norton, according to Registrar Gwyn Carlton, 133 in-person and 49 mail-in ballots had been cast by Thursday morning — just over 7% of the city’s 2,555 eligible voters.