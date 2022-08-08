BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won a majority of the vote in every precinct in the county in his reelection victory last week, according to unofficial results posted online by the Sullivan County Election Commission.

The commission is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to certify the election results and make them official.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video