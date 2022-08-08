BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won a majority of the vote in every precinct in the county in his reelection victory last week, according to unofficial results posted online by the Sullivan County Election Commission.
The commission is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to certify the election results and make them official.
In the three-way race for mayor, Venable, the Republican nominee, received 66.26% of the overall vote. Independent candidates Val George and Bobby Weaver received 25.25% and 8.49%, respectively.
Venable carried each of 26 county precincts by a clear majority, meaning he received more than 50% of the votes cast in each precinct. In fact, his share of the vote ranged from a low of 55% (at Precinct 4B, Sullivan East) to 75% (at Precinct 6B, the former North High School).
George, son of Kingsport Vice Mayor Colette George (she's also a Sullivan County commissioner), placed a clear second in 25 precincts and tied Weaver for second in one. At Precinct 5C, Hickory Tree Firehall, George and Weaver each received 21.98% of votes cast.
George's share of the vote surpassed one-third at one precinct: 9B, Clouds Bend United Methodist Church, where he received 36.68% of the 295 votes cast there in the mayoral race. The precinct also was the site of Weaver's weakest showing, with 2.77% of votes cast in the race.
George's share ranged from 15.74% (at Precinct 6C, Central Heights) to that high of 36.68% at Clouds Bend. Weaver's shared ranged from that 2.77% at Clouds Bend to a high of 21.98% (at Precinct 5C, Hickory Tree).