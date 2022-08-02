Sullivan County Courthouse
J.H. OSBORNE

BLOUNTVILLE — Nearly every elected position in Sullivan County government will be on the ballot Thursday. Based on participation in early voting, total voter turnout by close of polls Thursday is projected to be about 7.3%.

Of 109,647 registered voters in the county, 4,053 cast ballots during the two-week early voting period. That’s 3.7%, ranking Sullivan County next-to-last in early voting turnout among Tennessee’s 95 counties.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Sullivan County Voting Precincts

On Election Day eligible voters must go to their assigned voting precinct to cast a ballot.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video