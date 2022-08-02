BLOUNTVILLE — Nearly every elected position in Sullivan County government will be on the ballot Thursday. Based on participation in early voting, total voter turnout by close of polls Thursday is projected to be about 7.3%.
Of 109,647 registered voters in the county, 4,053 cast ballots during the two-week early voting period. That’s 3.7%, ranking Sullivan County next-to-last in early voting turnout among Tennessee’s 95 counties.
Only Sevier County, with 2.54% turnout, kept Sullivan County from being dead last.
Other Northeast Tennessee counties in the bottom 10: Greene at 93rd with 4.74% turnout; Hawkins at 89th with 6.21% turnout; and Washington at 87th with 6.57% turnout.
According to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office, turnout for early voting lagged statewide compared to August elections of 2018 (-23.8%) and 2014 (-15.4%).
For Sullivan County, the decrease in turnout compared to early voting in August 2014 and August 2018 is much more drastic: down 67.64% compared to the former; down 66.91% compared to the latter.
Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher, who has decades of experience with local elections, told the Times News he would cite 2016 as a better comparison for Sullivan County.
“The August 2016 is the most recent election that can be referenced for comparison of voter turnout,” Booher said. “With that being said, there are still distinct differences in all elections that are held because of the offices on the ballot, offices that are contested, and the issues affecting the election.”
Booher noted:
• In the August 2020 and 2018 state primaries, there wasn’t an incumbent running for U.S. Senate. In August 2022 and August 2016, the office of U.S. Senate was not on the ballot.
• In August 2020, there was no incumbent seeking reelection to the office of U.S. House of Representatives, and there were 16 Republican and four Democratic candidates seeking the nomination.
• Comparing turnout to the most recent or any other election without considering the numerous factors involved will result in an inaccurate and irrelevant analysis.
In Sullivan County this Election Day, however, few races are competitive at the local level.
When voters go to the polls, they may participate in the county general election only or opt to vote either the Republican or Democratic party primaries for state offices and some Bristol and Johnson City offices on the November ballot.
The county general ballot includes nearly every office in Sullivan County government, two seats on the Sullivan County Board of Education and several state-level judicial retention questions.
Most races have precisely the number of candidates as there are positions to fill.
Competitive races
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable is the Republican party nominee for reelection and faces two independent candidates as challengers: Val Edwards George and Bobby Weaver.
Only two of 11 Sullivan County Commission district seats have competition on the ballot.
In the race for two-seat District 7, voters have three choices: Incumbent Sam Jones (Republican nominee), Travis Ward (Republican nominee) and Lori Love (Democratic Nominee).
In the race for two-seat District 9, voters have three choices: Joe Carr (Republican nominee), Joseph “Joe” MacMurray (Republican nominee) and Randall Bowers (independent candidate).
Three independent candidates are vying for one position as Sullivan County constable in District 1 (unexpired term): John Brothers, Dylan Joseph Rice and Michael J. Rutherford Sr.
Paper ballots
This will be the second election conducted in Sullivan County using a new paper ballot voting system. The only change voters might notice this time is the actual ballot size. Due to the number of offices included in the election, the paper ballot will be legal-sized paper rather than letter-sized.
Where and when
Polls will be open at Sullivan County’s 25 voting precincts from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Booher estimated about 4,000 voters will cast ballots on Election Day in Sullivan County, based on past election results.
“We’ve seen that typically early voting accounts for between 50% and 60% of our total turnout,” Booher said. “So we seem to be on track for a total turnout of around 8,000.”
For more information, visit www.scelect.org or https://sos.tn.gov/elections, or call (423) 323-6444.