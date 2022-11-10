Southwest Virginia election workers were still busy on Wednesday going through write-in votes and awaiting mail-in ballots for some local elections.
Election officials in Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the city of Norton all said voter turnout was typical for a midterm election.
Wise County saw approximately 9,400 ballots cast by Tuesday — including early in-person, received mail-in ballots and Election Day voters, Registrar Allison Robbins said on Wednesday. That represented almost 38% of the county’s 24,658 eligible voters and compared to 47.4% turnout in the 2018 November midterms, according to Virginia Department of Elections election data.
Scott County Registrar Mike Edwards said almost 40% — approximately 6,100 out of 16,000 eligible voters — cast ballots by Tuesday. That compares to 50.7% turnout in the 2018 November midterms.
In Lee County, Deputy Registrar Teresa Franklin said approximately 38% — 5,677 out of approximately 15,450 eligible voters — cast ballots early, by mail or on Election Day, according to tallies Wednesday morning. That compares to 44.8% in the 2018 November midterms.
Norton Registrar Gwyn Carlton said approximately 37% — 935 of 2,545 eligible voters — cast early or Election Day ballots, compared to 62.5% in November 2018.
All results are unofficial until final certification by the Virginia Department of Elections.
Across Virginia’s 9th Congressional District, Wednesday’s unofficial vote count left few surprises as incumbent Republican Morgan Griffith won over Democratic challenger Taysha DeVaughan.
Griffith, who lives outside the 9th, polled 178,476 votes — 73.46% on Wednesday with 424 of 452 precincts in the district. DeVaughan, a Big Stone Gap resident, won 63,900 votes, or 26.3%.
While Griffith won in 22 counties and four cities in the 9th, DeVaughan won in the city of Martinsville and Montgomery County.
One town election in Scott County and the Pound mayoral election in Wise County are waiting on counting write-in votes for final results, according to Edwards and Robbins.
In Pound’s case, according to Robbins, a final unofficial tally of write-in mayoral candidates will not be determined until Tuesday, Nov. 15. Current Mayor Brittany Carter was appointed to fill the term of Stacey Carson after her resignation earlier this year, and election staff are sorting through 117 write-in votes.
A handwritten sign at the entry road to the Pound polling place Tuesday called on voters to write in town resident Bill Gilliam on ballots.
Clinchport’s three races — mayor, recorder and town council — had no candidates on the ballot, and that meant write-in votes: five for mayor, two for recorder and 15 write-in ballots for five open council seats. Registrar Edwards said final results for all three races should be ready for release by Nov. 15 after final canvassing by his office.
Mail-in ballots requested before the election may change vote totals in all local races and the congressional race. Robbins, Edwards, Carlton and Franklin all said that mail-in ballots had to have been postmarked by Nov. 8. Remaining mail-in ballots have to be received by noon on Monday, Nov. 14, for counting.
The Virginia Department of Elections plans to certify all state election results on Monday, Dec. 5.
For updated Virginia election results by locality, visit: https://results.elections.virginia.gov/vaelections/2022%20November%20General/Site/Locality/Index.html