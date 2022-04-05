BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s new paper-ballot voting equipment is being readied for voters to use during the current election cycle, beginning with early voting for party primaries.
An important step took place Monday as the new machines were programmed under bipartisan supervision. Candidates and party officials were invited to inspect the machines and witness the preparation process. Media were allowed to observe.
Election Day for Democratic and Republican party primaries is May 3.
Early voting for the primaries begins in Blountville on April 13 and expands to locations in Bristol and Kingsport on April 21. Early voting ends April 28.
Sullivan County election officials have been considering new voting machines for about five years. The last time the county purchased new machines was 2006.
Now the county’s voters can say goodbye to turning the wheel and casting their votes on a computer screen.
In January, the Sullivan County Commission approved Election Administrator Jason Booher’s request to buy new voting machines, a week after the Sullivan County Election Commission, a bipartisan group, voted unanimously to make the change.
The purchase was put out to bid, the bids were reviewed, and the recommendation is for a system from Hart InterCivic, the company that produced the machines the county has been using since 2006.
That will help make the switch less expensive: the company is going to take the old machines in trade and give the county a discount.
Booher said the new system will work like this:
The 99.9% of Sullivan County’s registered voters who Booher said have a state-issued ID with a bar code on the back will be checked in by having that bar code read.
That will get them a piece of paper with a QR code (instead of the current four-digit code) that they’ll present to another poll worker.
The code will be read by equipment that will custom-print the ballot, the voter will take it into a private area to mark it with a pen, and the completed ballot will be sent through a scanner, then drop into a lockbox.
Booher said even if someone were able to get their hands on a ballot that had been scanned, the scanner would not read it a second time.
Booher demonstrated the whole process on Monday.
Some additional points about the new system:
The three main components (ID scanner which issues the QR code, the ballot printer, and the ballot scanner) are individual devices. No two are connected.
Ballots must be marked using either blue or black ink (pens will be provided at the polling place).
The scanner recognizes potential errors, such as a voter marking too many choices in a race, and kicks the ballot back out with an onscreen explanation of what was wrong. It will do the same should a voter submit a blank ballot. In either case, poll workers will be on hand to assist the voter if needed.
While areas will be available to mark your ballot out of view of others, those who want can simply mark their ballot without entering such an area and place it in the scanner.
As demonstrated to the Times News by Booher, the scanner picks up the smallest mark(s), but it will spit out a ballot and notify the voter if the mark is too small. Likewise, if a voter marks all the way through one candidate’s “box” and the pin slips slightly into the next candidate’s “box,’ the scanner will spit the ballot out as an overvote.
If a voter makes major mistakes and has not put their ballot into the scanner, they may ask for a new ballot. In those cases, there is a process poll officials will use to “spoil” the first ballot. Spoiled ballots will be maintained so there will be a record of all ballots printed, to be balanced against all ballots accounted for at close of polls.
The total cost of the new voting equipment was estimated at $766,456.
Due to a federal pass-through grant from the state, and a $110,391 discount Hart is paying for the old machines, the expenditure approved by the county commission (including a 10% contingency requested by the election commission) was $413,000.