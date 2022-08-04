Update: As of 9:45 p.m. with all precincts reported, Richard Venable (R) won reelection with 66.21% of the vote in the three-way race for Sullivan County mayor. Independent candidates Val Edwards George and Bobby Weaver garnered 25.25% and 8.49% of the vote, respectively.
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable took the early vote by a more than two-to-one margin in his bid for reelection, according to unofficial results posted online by the Sullivan County Election Commission after polls closed at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Details:
• Of 4,110 absentee and in-person early ballots cast, 3,952 voters cast a vote in the three-way race for county mayor.
• Venable, the Republican nominee, received 2,655 (67.18%) of the absentee and early votes, compared to: 1,014 (25.66%) for Val Edwards George; and 283 (7.16%) for Bobby Weaver. George and Weaver ran as independents.
As of 6 p.m. county election officials estimated 3,400 voters had cast ballots on Election Day.
Update: As of 9:10 p.m., with 13 precincts reporting, Venable continued a strong lead (66.63%) over George (25.16%) and Weaver (8.22%).
Update: As of 9:20 p.m., with 20 precincts reporting, Venable continued a strong lead (66.78%) over George (24.74%) and Weaver (8.48%).
All figure are unofficial until certified at a later date by the Sullivan County Election Commission.
