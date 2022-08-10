The Sullivan County Election Commission Secretary Betsy Shine

Sullivan County Election Commission Secretary Betsy Shine takes her turn signing paperwork certifying results of the August 4 county general election and party primaries for state and federal offices on the ballot in November.

The group met Wednesday, August 10 to certify the results of the August 4 county general election and party primaries for races on the November ballot.

Each of its five members, including Shine, voted to certify the results and then each signed the required documents.

 By J.H. OSBORNE josborne@timesnews.net

BLOUNTVILLE — Results of the county’s general election last week, along with results of party primaries for state and federal offices on the November ballot, are official.

The Sullivan County Election Commission certified the results on Wednesday in a 5-0 vote.

