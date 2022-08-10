Sullivan County Election Commission Secretary Betsy Shine takes her turn signing paperwork certifying results of the August 4 county general election and party primaries for state and federal offices on the ballot in November.
The group met Wednesday, August 10 to certify the results of the August 4 county general election and party primaries for races on the November ballot.
Each of its five members, including Shine, voted to certify the results and then each signed the required documents.
BLOUNTVILLE — Results of the county’s general election last week, along with results of party primaries for state and federal offices on the November ballot, are official.
The Sullivan County Election Commission certified the results on Wednesday in a 5-0 vote.
Members said one provisional ballot had been added to the numbers released after close of polls on Election Day, but it did not change the outcome of any races.
Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher told the commission early voting and Election Day went smoothly.
Booher said one problem on Election Day proved trying for election workers: Several schools that are used as polling places lacked working air conditioning.
Booher said election office staff had worked with the Sullivan County Department of Education’s maintenance team in advance of Election Day to make sure the air conditioning worked.
But when Election Day morning came, no air was on at five schools, Booher said, adding the election office had purchased and distributed electric fans to those locations to try and ease the heat for election workers.
Booher told the Times News his office spent about $400 on the fans.
The school system’s automatic thermostat settings, which remotely turn heat and air units on and off on a pre-set schedule, were to blame for the lack of air conditioning on Election Day, Booher told the commission.
Booher also commented on voter turnout, which was about 7.4% of the nearly 110,000 registered voters in the county.
As he has noted before, Booher said he considers the August 2016 election to be the most recent comparable election based on several factors, such as offices on the ballot and the number of competitive races.
For that election, turnout was about 13%.
A difference, however, is there are about 25,000 more registered voters in the county now. Using 2016’s registered voter count would mean turnout this election would have been closer to 9.4%.
In answer to questions from the Times News, Booher said the number of registered voters began to surge in 2016 and spiked in 2020 as interest in national elections took center stage.
Booher said another factor is a change in law in 2018 that resulted in fewer voters being removed, as quickly, from voting lists due to inactivity.
So there’s been an increase in registered voters and a slowdown in removing inactive voters in the past four to six years.
