featured Sullivan County officials take oaths on first day of four-year terms By J.H. OSBORNE josborne@timesnews.net J.H. Osborne Reporter Author email Sep 1, 2022 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 20 Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable takes the oath of office for his third consecutive term as Sullivan County Mayor as his wife Phyllis holds the Bible. J.H. Osborne Register of Deeds Sheena Ramsey Tinsley (red dress, center) was among officeholders with numerous family members on hand. J.H. Osborne Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy is sworn in to his second term as wife Tabitha looks on while holding the Bible on which he placed his left hand. J.H. Osborne Sullivan County Clerk Teresa Jacobs J.H. Osborne Sullivan County Circuit Court Clerk Bobby Russell takes the oath of office, administered by Judge John S. McLellan III, as wife Susan holds the Bible. J.H. Osborne Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Scott Murray J.H. Osborne Sullivan County Attorney Dan Street J.H. Osborne J.H. Osborne J.H. Osborne David Hayes takes the oath to serve as Sullivan County commissioner in District 1 J.H. Osborne Sullivan County commissioners for District 2 take the oath of office. L-R: Matt Slagle; David W. Akard III; and Cheryl S. Harvey. Administering the oath is Judge John S. McLellan III. J.H. Osborne Andrew Cross takes the oath to serve as Sullivan County commissioner for District 3 J.H. Osborne Sullivan County commissioners for District 4 take the oath of office. L-R: Tony Leonard; Michael B. Cole; and Joyce Neal Crosswhite. Judge Ray Conkin administers the oath. J.H. Osborne Sullivan County commissioners for District 5 take the oath of office. L-R: Hershel Glover; and Dwight King. J.H. Osborne Sullivan County Commissioners for District 6 take the oath of office. L-R: Daniel Horne; Jessica Crowder Means; and Zane Vanover. Judge John S. McLellan administers the oath. J.H. Osborne Sullivan County commissioners for District 7 take the oath. L-R: Travis Ward; and Sam Jones. Judge John S. McLellan III administers the oath as a court official holds the Bible. J.H. Osborne Mark Ireson takes the oath to serve as Sullivan County commissioner for District 8. Darlene Calton, the other commissioner for the district, was sworn in earlier in the day. J.H. Osborne Sullivan County commissioners for the 9th District take the oath of office. L-R: Joseph "Joe" McMurray; and Joe Carr. J.H. Osborne Sullivan County Commissioner, District 10, Gary Stidham takes the oath of office. J.H. Osborne Sullivan County commissioners for the 11th District take the oath of office. L-R: John Gardner; Hunter Locke; and Archie Pierce. Judge John S. McLellan III administers the oath. J.H. Osborne Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLOUNTVILLE — Most of Sullivan County’s elected officials began new four-year terms on Thursday by taking oaths of office amid a standing-room-only crowd at the historic Sullivan County Courthouse.A few officials were sworn in earlier due to scheduling conflicts.All those beginning new terms were either elected or reelected in August.Judge John S. McLellan III swore in most of the officials. Judge Ray Conkin swore in a few at the request of those particular oath-takers. In a unique moment, State. Rep. John Crawford (R-1st) gave the county commissioner oath of office to his father Larry Crawford (R-District 10).While a few officials attended the ceremony alone, most brought family members along for photos afterward.The crowd also included county employees and dignitaries, including U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tennessee 1st District).Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oath Politics Sullivan County Official Employee Commissioner John Crawford Diana Harshbarger J.H. Osborne Reporter Author email Follow J.H. Osborne Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR