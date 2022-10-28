Southwest Virginia voters will be seeing busy local slates on their 2022 election ballots.
While some voters have already made their way through the local contests, the region’s voters will have one mid-term congressional race and a selection of local government races on Nov. 8.
9th District Congressional (all localities)
• Incumbent Republican H. Morgan Griffith faces Democratic challenger, community organizer and Big Stone Gap resident Taysha DeVaughan for the 9th District seat.
Wise County
• Republican Wise County and Norton assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney M. Brett Hall is unopposed on the ballot for the Commonwealth’s Attorney special election to fill the unexpired term of now-Virginia Chief Deputy Attorney General Chuck Slemp III. That term ends December 2023.
• Appalachia: Gary S. Williams Sr. is running unopposed for a seat on Town Council.
• Coeburn: Incumbents Deventee T. Mooney and Sharon P. Still are running unopposed for Town Council
• Pound: Incumbents Doris Mullins and Leabern Kennedy are running unopposed for their first full elected terms on Town Council.
• Wise: Three incumbents are running unopposed: Teresa Ann Adkins, Robin D. Dotson and Caynor A. Smith Jr.
Lee County
• Jonesville: Ten candidates are running for all seven open seats on Town Council — incumbents Angela M. Lane-Wilbanks, Danielle R. Stapleton, Nichole D. Jones, Brenda S. King, Melena D. Burgan and Rebecca Riggs Hines; challengers David F. Hudson, Jeffery W. Johnson, B. Kenny Hounshell, and Jonathon A. Garrett. Two candidates are running for mayor — incumbent Jerry L. Harris and D. Dale Spivey.
• Pennington Gap: Five incumbent Town Council members — Jeffery L. Martin, Terry K. Pope, Gary A. McElyea, Jimmy Warner and D.M. “Jill” Carson — and challenger Megan L.L. Kennedy are running for all five open seats on council. Incumbent Mayor Larry Wayne Holbrook faces challenger Joshua J. Ely.
Scott County
• Weber City: Six candidates are running unopposed for six open seats on Town Council: Derek Justin Pearcy, Zackary W. Salyer and incumbents Teresa A. Tilson, Greg W. Smith, Eileen Roberts Deckard and Justin M. Addington. Mayor Christopher Powers is running unopposed.
• Nickelsville: Three candidates are on the Town Council ballot for six open seats: Sharon Craft Castle, Gary W. Cox and Keith D. Warner. Danny L. Dixon is unopposed on the ballot for mayor.
• Gate City: Dexter L. Harmon and H. Pat Elliott are facing incumbent Town Council members Robin A. Richards and Roger C. Cassell for two open seats on the ballot.
• Dungannon: Melissa A. “Mick” Hunt and Town Council incumbents Kristi Summey Farmer, Nina L. Begley, Tarese A. Kramer and James M. Lane are on the ballot for five open seats. Mayor Debra B. Horne faces challenger Tiffany L. Ausman.
• Clinchport: No candidates are on the ballot for the mayor’s seat and five open town council slots.
• Duffield: Green Party candidate Danna L. Cooper and independent Amber M. Shupe are the only two ballot candidates for five open Town Council seats.
Norton
• City Council: Stacy L. Salyers, Christopher Aaron Jones, R. Dalton Emershaw and incumbent Joseph E. Fawbush are running for three open seats
• School Board: Jonathan E. Broskey, James Wesley Campbell and incumbent Cody A. McElroy are running for three open seats.