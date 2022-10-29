KINGSPORT — If you work weekdays and have a hard time making it to the polls on Election Day, then be sure to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting in Tennessee.

Today (Saturday, Oct. 29) is the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot early for the Nov. 8 state and federal general election.

Associate Editor

Carmen serves as associate editor at the Kingsport Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

