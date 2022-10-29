KINGSPORT — If you work weekdays and have a hard time making it to the polls on Election Day, then be sure to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting in Tennessee.
Today (Saturday, Oct. 29) is the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot early for the Nov. 8 state and federal general election.
“Tennessee’s generous early voting period gives voters the flexibility of evening and weekend hours and multiple polling locations in many counties,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “If casting your ballot on the weekend is more convenient for you, I encourage you to make your voice heard at the polls this Saturday, Oct. 29.”
Early voting sites in Sullivan and Hawkins counties will be open from 9 a.m. until noon on the final Saturday.
Registered voters may vote at any of their county’s early voting sites during early voting; Election Day voters are required to vote at their designated polling location.
The early voting sites in Sullivan County are the Election Commission Office in Blountville, the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport and the Slater Community Center in Bristol.
The early voting sites in Hawkins County are the Clay Masonic Lodge in Church Hill and the Rogersville Courthouse.
Early voting in Tennessee continues Oct. 31 through Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Voters can find early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations, sample ballots, and more with the Secretary of State’s GoVoteTN.gov website or GoVoteTN app.
You can download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or on Google Play.
During early voting and on Election Day, Tennesseans need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver’s license is not acceptable.
For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov.
You can also visit your local election commission website for more details and early voting hours.