ROGERSVILLE — The new mayor of Hawkins County, Mark DeWitte, discussed the things he wants to do in his first term as mayor.
DeWitte beat out a total of seven other candidates over the course of the election. He said he is thankful for the people who supported him while he was campaigning.
“I want to give a heartfelt thanks to everyone who voted for me, supported me and encouraged me along the line,” DeWitte said. “It’s been a long road, but it’s been a fun road. I’ve really enjoyed meeting the people of Hawkins County and hope to continue to get out and meet more. My door is always open to anyone who wants to talk to me or has an idea. Just let me know, and let’s move Hawkins County forward.”
DeWitte said he decided to run for mayor because he wanted to continue growing the county.
“I just saw a need for someone with common sense and experience to continue the growth of the county that we’ve been experiencing,” DeWitte said.
As mayor, DeWitte said he wants to complete the things the county is currently doing, like the COVID-19 money and emergency radio system. Still, he also wants to work on new initiatives to make Hawkins County look attractive to tourists and new residents.
“I’d love to increase tourism, find some new streams of revenue that have nothing to do with increasing taxes and just make Hawkins County an attractive place to be,” DeWitte said.
DeWitte said he has thought about creating a task force to discuss business growth.
“Businesses are vital to the continued growth of the county,” DeWitte said. “Economic development, in conjunction with industrial development, will be critical. So I would like to put together a task force to come up with some new ideas. Although the mayor doesn’t have a direct influence on companies relocating to Hawkins County or growing here, we can certainly try to make Hawkins County an attractive place to be.”
DeWitte also spoke about the proposed industrial park at Holston Army Ammunition Plant and how it could help the county.
“I think it’s an excellent opportunity for the county,” DeWitte said. “It will offer some development space that companies that may not be able to locate in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park would be attracted to. It’s a great deal for the county, and I’m glad to see that the Army is willing to step forward and help us with that. I think it’s an awesome opportunity, and hopefully, it turns out to be a wonderful asset to the county.”
DeWitte also talked about how he could further relationships with the other municipalities within the county.
“It’s all about relationships and trust,” DeWitte said. “Just being out there being available. Making sure that we’re all on the same page. The more we all know what each other’s doing, the better off the county will be.”
DeWitte also discussed the Hawkins County Commission and the role of the chairman.
“I think it’s very important for each commissioner to have their individual input,” DeWitte said. “If a commissioner is the chairman of the commission, they’re limited as to what they can say and the points they can make. Plus, being able to have someone to break a tie is critical now that we have an even number of commissioners. If I’m elected chairman, I think that we can have a great commission, and everyone will have an equal say.”
DeWitte said he would like the opportunity to chair the commission if elected to that role.
Recently, the county budget was a big discussion, which he also addressed.
“Budgeting is always a challenging area,” DeWitte said. “I want to work with the budget committee to make sure that we are responsible with the taxpayer dollars. Although the mayor doesn’t set the budget, I can be at all of the budget committee meetings and guide and direct as I see necessary.”
Through the course of the election, DeWitte was not the only new officeholder elected. The new mayor spoke about the importance of developing relationships with newly elected officials along with returning officeholders.
“It’s all about developing a relationship with them,” he said. “We have to have a sense of trust in each other and make sure that they have the resources necessary to do their jobs.”
DeWitte will take office on Sept. 1.