Mark DeWitte.jpg

Mark DeWitte

 Contributed by Bill Killen

ROGERSVILLE — The new mayor of Hawkins County, Mark DeWitte, discussed the things he wants to do in his first term as mayor.

DeWitte beat out a total of seven other candidates over the course of the election. He said he is thankful for the people who supported him while he was campaigning.

