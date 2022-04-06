ROGERSVILLE — There are three candidates running for circuit judge for the 3rd Judicial District, which includes Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
All of the candidates, who are running in the May Republican primary, were asked the same five questions. Answers from Bradley Mercer and William Phillips published Saturday. Answers from Crystal Jessee were inadvertently omitted and appear below.
Crystal Jessee
Why did you decide to run for circuit judge?
Working tirelessly over the past decade has shown me just how important it is for judges to be involved. There are several grants and opportunities available in our jurisdiction. Being so involved with the community, has shown me how much we need these additional grants and opportunities, that can only be gained through the judicial process. I am the only candidate that is knowledgeable enough in the process to produce immediate change for our area.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better judge.
I grew up in Hawkins County. I have been working in the legal field since the age of sixteen, and have been licensed to practice law for sixteen years. This is the first political office for which I have run. I was previously appointed as Child Support Magistrate for the Third Judicial District. I have had the opportunity to work for and with several local law firms, including: Douglas Jenkins and Rogers, Laughlin, Nunnally, Hood & Crum. My greatest accomplishment has been representing your county, and fourteen others, in the opioid litigation, and trying to do something for the community, to abate the addiction crises at home. I am the ONLY candidate licensed to practice law in every court in Tennessee, and the United States Supreme Court.
What would you like to accomplish as the circuit judge for Hawkins County, and what are your top goals?
One of my top goals is to bring a Strict Felony Drug Court Program to Hawkins County. Our jails are filled with drug offenders, that need to receive strict recovery opportunities, as well as work through a jail house work program for other industries, to pay back the county for the cost of incarceration. Another program I hope to start is the Veteran’s Drug Court Program through the Third Judicial District. With ten percent of our citizens being veterans, this is an opportunity that will bring added support to those that have sacrificed for our freedom.
Is there anything you’d like to see changed or done differently if you are elected circuit judge?
Families suffer due to overcrowded dockets, increased wait times for divorce, custody, and termination cases. There is no reason that we should not have the judicial calendars online, showing the public, as well as attorney’s and litigants where Court is being conducted on any given day and increasing availability. This would allow for transparency, which everyone deserves. I also believe that essential workers, such as teachers, first responders, and law enforcement should not have to wait all day for their cases to be called. Utilizing technology, would allow them to testify from their job, and not need to take off work for court.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as one of the 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judges.
Like many of the individuals in Hawkins County, I came from humble beginnings. I was raised on a dairy farm, raising tobacco every year, and working steadily beside my parents. I did not have anyone in the legal field in my family, I had to gain all of my experience from hard work. All of these experiences have led me to be the person I am today and why I am the best candidate.