SURGOINSVILLE — Three candidates are running for the position of Surgoinsville mayor in the November municipal election.
The Times News asked all of them the same five questions. Below are the unedited responses for the third candidate.
Why did you decide to run for mayor of Surgoinsville?
I decided to run because I believe I can be the voice for the citizens of Surgoinsville. Since I have been here for over 33 years. Our citizens are ready for change.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better mayor of Surgoinsville.
I was on the volunteer fire dept from age 16 to my early 40s. I have been on the maintenance department of Surgoinsville for almost 30 years.
What would you like to accomplish as mayor, and what are your top goals?
I want to help improve our parks which could be more kid-friendly and fix our outdated roads. I want the citizens to have more input on our little town. I want everyone’s voice to be heard, good or bad; I will listen.
Is there anything you’d like to see the city do differently?
I believe our little town needs to bring in more businesses. For our town to keep building for the future. We need to build for changes.
Tell Surgoinsville voters why you should represent them as the mayor.
I have always worked for the citizens of Surgoinsville for over 25 years. They know me and also know that I am a loyal and honest employee of the town. I will work hard for our town.
Reporter
