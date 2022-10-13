SURGOINSVILLE — Three candidates are running for the position of mayor in the November municipal election.
The Times News asked all of them the same five questions. Below are their unedited responses.
Merrell Graham
Why did you decide to run for mayor of Surgoinsville?
I want the town to continue the success we’ve seen in the past several years, and I am sure that I have provided the Leadership the Town needs to keep moving forward.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better mayor of Surgoinsville.
I have received a Bachelor’s degree in Social Science from East Tennessee State University and an Associate’s degree in Criminal Justice from Walters State Community College. I have worked for the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department and was employed by the Town of Surgoinsville as Chief of Police for 8 years, and then I worked 22 years for the Tennessee Valley Authority Police Department.
During my employment with TVA Police Dept, I served for several years as a public safety officer, which required being certified as a firefighter and an emergency medical technician. I also served a period of time with TVA as the Fire Marshal for the East Tennessee area. For the Town of Surgoinsville, I have served 8 years as an alderman and the past 8 years as the mayor.
What would you like to accomplish as mayor, and what are your top goals?
The town is presently in fantastic financial condition, as we are in the process of replacing older equipment with new equipment, including new vehicles for police and maintenance work and for office equipment. We also have a considerable amount of money to spend on larger projects, and we are in the process of prioritizing work that we can use those resources for. This work will include highway improvement, sewer work and other options. I have informed the board that I would like to widen and completely repave Creek Rd. because it is the most traveled access road. And, of course, I would like to see sewer service extended to serve the 4-lane highway. We are also searching for possible grant money to restore the Ferry that has been recovered and is now stored at the Riverfront Park.
Is there anything you’d like to see the city do differently?
I have explained to the Board my desire to improve the Creekside Park with steps down the hill and a nice sidewalk.
Tell Surgoinsville voters why you should represent them as the mayor.
I have a good working relationship with the citizens of Surgoinsville, and I am sure that they know I have worked hard to make our town a better place to live. Sometimes we have to make hard decisions, and I know the Town has been with me as I have navigated through the process.
Warren Bishop
Why did you decide to run for mayor of Surgoinsville?
I think it’s time for a change in leadership for the city.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better mayor of Surgoinsville.
I graduated from Volunteer High School in 1984 and Northeast State Community College in 1992 as a Paramedic. I have been a first responder in the Fire, EMS and Rescue since 1984, I’m on the Hawkins County EMS Board of Directors, and I am an Alderman for the city of Surgoinsville and have been an Investigator for Hawkins County Medical Examiner’s Office for over twenty years, and I have worked for the city of Kingsport Fire Department for over 21 years.
What would you like to accomplish as mayor, and what are your top goals?
I would like to be able to bring some businesses into our city to help with our revenue to help keep property taxes low, and hopefully bring jobs to our area and upgrades to our park
Is there anything you’d like to see the city do differently?
Be a little more proactive than reactive, and I know we are limited to what we can do because of the revenues we have.
Tell Surgoinsville voters why you should represent them as mayor.
I believe I would make a good Mayor because I would do what is right for the citizens of a town, and I will listen to the people and do what is best for them and the town.
Danny Lawson
This candidate failed to respond to the Times News candidate questionnaire before the publication deadline.