MOUNT CARMEL — Four candidates are running for three open spots on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the November municipal election.
All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are the unedited responses from two of the candidates.
John Gibson
Why did you decide to run for Mount Carmel alderman?
To continue to represent the people of Mount Carmel.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better alderman.
I graduated from Sullivan Central High School in 2006; afterward, I attended UT Chattanooga and then later ETSU, majoring in business administration.
Currently, I work as a senior tech advisor for Apple. I also have previous experience in personnel management, sales, and account management. I have been on the BMA since 2020 and was recently elected to the Co. Commission to represent the 1st District.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Mount Carmel BMA, and what are your top goals?
Maintain services and or expand services currently offered without increasing taxes. Continue to improve the image of Mount Carmel and its rebranding efforts. With the rebranding, attempt to focus on business recruitment as well as increasing community involvement.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Mount Carmel BMA or the Town of Mount Carmel do differently?
Increase efficiency with effective communication, which would maintain continuity at the meetings from month to month and continue to see the board focus on a long-term vision. We have to not only look at today’s goals but also the next 5, 10, and beyond.
Tell Mount Carmel voters why you should represent them.
To learn more about me and the work that’s been done, follow my Facebook page @AldermanJohnGibson to see more information. I would appreciate your vote.
Jim Gilliam
Why did you decide to run for Mount Carmel alderman?
Well, I did that in 2018 because I didn’t like the way it was running. I went to meetings and saw stuff that was going across that shouldn’t have been.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better alderman.
I have worked for 57 years, and I have dealt with people for the last 45 years in law enforcement and the factory.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Mount Carmel BMA, and what are your top goals?
Well, my top goal is trying to get more business relocated here in Mount Carmel; now that we have a new town manager, I think we can get there. We need some improvements on the roads, pavement stuff like that, and I think we’ll get all that done. We’ve already gotten a lot of stuff done. We’re going to put a lot of money into the park and just a lot of general stuff that we need to get done, and we’re getting there.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Mount Carmel BMA or the Town of Mount Carmel do differently?
The only thing I can see is that we need to get the Hammond road and Independence road speed slowed down for one thing, and it needs repaving. A lot of subdivisions around here have roads that need to be repaved.
Tell Mount Carmel voters why you should represent them.
Well, I’ve been in there for four years, and I think I’ve got a little experience behind me. I’m learning more you don’t just learn it overnight. I try to be honest with everybody and tell them the truth.