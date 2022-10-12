BULLS GAP — Two candidates are running for the position of mayor, and three candidates are running for two open aldermen spots in Bulls Gap in the November municipal election.
All of the candidates for each office were asked the same five questions.
None of the candidates for Bulls Gap alderman (Jimmy Sexton, James W. Riley and Glenn James Snelson Jr.) responded to the Times News candidate questionnaire before the publication deadline.
Below are the unedited responses from the candidates for mayor.
Charles Johnson
Why did you decide to run for mayor of Bulls Gap?
To legitimately build the Bulls Gap community back up to where it needs to be, to change policy and make a difference in the lives of the constituents in my community!
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better mayor of Bulls Gap.
I have worked in Public Service for the majority of my life. I have worked 28 years of public service with the Hawkins County Emergency Communications Service (E-911), where I have been a supervisor for the last 10 years and Operations Manager over dispatch for a year and a half now. I have also served my community in the Fire Service for 37 years consecutively and have been Chief of the Bulls Gap Volunteer Fire Dept. for the last 21 years!
What would you like to accomplish as Bulls Gap mayor, and what are your top goals?
I would like to accomplish cleaning up our town along with trying to preserve all of its remaining historic features. My main goal is looking to establish a town police department in order to clean up our streets and keep our families safe!
Is there anything you’d like to see the city do differently?
I would like to see the city better our local park, making changes and improvements to accommodate children of all needs. I would also like to see the town/city show a little more support for the volunteer fire department as these men and women are donating their time away from their jobs and loved ones in hopes of helping the community members in need and trying to prevent tragic losses for those that we all care about in our community!
Tell Bulls Gap voters why you should represent them as the mayor of Bulls Gap.
As a member of this community myself, I look, listen, and learn what the people want and need. I see what the town needs. I genuinely care about the fellow members of my community and their wishes! That is why I want to be your mayor and be able to represent the entire community equally and fairly in what they need!
Stacy Hayes
Why did you decide to run for mayor of Bulls Gap?
I chose to run for mayor of Bulls Gap because I would like to see a better quality of life for the future of our citizens, along with my family and me. I currently work in the building industry, and I am seeing the influx of citizens moving to our area. As a result of this, I want us as a small town to continue to retain our character and history as this happens and not fall to the ideas and thinking of other parts of our country.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better mayor of Bulls Gap.
I am a graduate of Morristown-Hamblen West High School. I have many years of experience volunteering for non-profits in East Tennessee, along with working in public. I was also employed with the Morristown Police Department for 10 years, where I worked with many departments of the City and County.
What would you like to accomplish as Bulls Gap mayor, and what are your top goals?
I would like to see the town develop stronger codes for property maintenance along with creating an enforcement for them and educating our citizens about property maintenance and the effects it has on their neighbors and the town. I have spoken to many citizens and their concern for a police department in Bulls Gap. I would like to start looking at ways of bringing our own police department back to the citizens of Bulls Gap.
Is there anything you’d like to see the city do differently?
The town as a whole is moving on a forward path in many aspects. But what I would like to see done differently is clearer and more communication between Town Hall and its citizens. I would like for us to find a way that can be utilized by the bulk of our citizens and help keep them informed of the happenings in our little town.
Tell Bulls Gap voters why you should represent them as the mayor of Bulls Gap.
If elected as your next mayor, I have goals of creating a better quality of life for the citizens of our town and for those goals to carry on past the next four years. I think, as an elected official, we need to look at ways of making a better life for our citizens beyond the term of office. I also want to find ways to bring new businesses to our town, create new jobs and to make our town a safe place for our citizens to reside, play and work.