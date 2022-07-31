ROGERSVILLE — Two candidates are running for the District 4 Hawkins County Board of Education. Both were asked the same five questions. Below are their unedited answers.
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Hannah Speaks Winegar
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County School Board?
My reason for running for this position is that I want someone with my family’s best interests at heart to hold this title. I had no desire to run for another political office until our current School Board representative approached me at a county meeting in late January. He spent most of the conversation telling me how disappointed he was in our school system and admitted that he didn’t allow his own granddaughter to attend our schools. I realized that someone with that attitude did not have my children’s interests in mind. I believe we have incredible schools and excellent teachers, and our School Board members should defend and uphold our school system.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better school board member.
I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from the University of Tennessee. I have worked as an Accountant for the past 15 years and am finishing up my term as 4th district County Commissioner. I am the President of Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Board of Education, and what are your top goals?
My desire, if elected to this position, is to continue to work to see teachers get a wage that is sufficient. Many of our teachers take on second and third jobs because their salaries are so little. We need to work to ensure that these professionals are paid fairly and that they do not continuously leave Hawkins County for higher-paying jobs close by. I am also a strong supporter of CTE programs. I want to work to ensure that our CTE classes have the supplies they need to prepare students for careers after high school.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Schools/the Board of Education do differently?
Candidate declined to answer this question.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Board of Education.
First and foremost, I am a mother with two kids in the school system who are in kindergarten and 1st grade, and I’m involved in their school lives. I see how well the schools are doing or where they could see improvement. I’m also the wife of a teacher that teaches in our school system, so I understand his struggles, and I think having both of those will make me an asset to the school board.
Tecky Hicks
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County School Board?
I am running for re-election in the forth district. I am finishing my eighth year on the board. I wanted to give parents a voice on the board which they did not have. that is what I want to continue to do.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better school board member.
I have a Bachelor degree in Theology, a veteran US Navy and served in Vietnam, I was employed at the card and label co. for 28 years last position was department head for the heat transfer division. and I have been a pastor for over thirty seven years presently FBC Surgoinsville.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Board of Education, and what are your top goals?
It has been my goal for the past five years to be more aware of the goings on in the school system, I study our policy and work hard to make it stronger in our ability to run the system, I study state law to make sure that the law is applied correctly, and lastly I make myself available to any resident of the county when they have an issue to insure it is handled for them.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Schools/the Board of Education do differently?
There is a real need for accountability within our system employees, if our students are going to be held responsible for their actions then so should our employees. Many teachers are frustrated because they have no way to discipline students in the class room and I have talked to several this summer. We need to be more conservative in our hires and promotions and creating more positions in administration.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Board of Education.
I hope if re-elected to continue to fight to get our students the best education I can. I have no conflicts of interest as I have no one to my knowledge working in the system, I have not taken any pay since I was elected in 2014 except when I have to Travel and then only mileage, I will continue to monitor all financial issues in the system because my obligation first is to you the taxpayer. Thanks