ROGERVILLE– There two candidates running for Hawkins County mayor and two running for District 7 Board of Education member.
All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are the unedited answers from all of the candidates.
Hawkins County Mayor
David Bailey
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County mayor?
To help and serve the people of Hawkins County.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better mayor of Hawkins County.
I graduated from Cherokee and attended Walter’s State. I have worked at Kmart and Big Lots. I have also been the co-owner and operator of Golden Dairy for more than 20 years.
What would you like to accomplish as a Hawkins County mayor and what are your top goals?
Unity in commission and all offices. Better jobs and industry.
Is there anything you’d like to see the county do differently?
Get along, be present and work together.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as the mayor of Hawkins County.
I have worked in management for more than 30 years. I have lived here all my life. I know the people, area and issues. It’s time for change and a fresh perspective.
Mark DeWitte
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County mayor?
After being encouraged by several people and spending considerable time talking with God and my family about it, I knew this would be a good time to run. Having served on the county commission, I’ve seen that there are areas where my expertise and experience would be a perfect fit for the office.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better mayor of Hawkins County.
I am a graduate of Rogersville High School and The University of Tennessee.
In my career, I have brought the business community and education system together, set and balanced budgets, written and obtained grants, gained negotiation and people skills and worked with diverse staffs.
I’ve been in local government since 2013 as a member of the Rogersville BMA and I’ve represented District 5 on the Hawkins County Commission since 2018.
What would you like to accomplish as a Hawkins County mayor and what are your top goals?
• Equitable distribution and use of federal COVID relief funds.
• Funding of public safety agencies.
• Completing the upgrade of the county-wide radio/communication system.
• Invite citizens to participate on committees.
Is there anything you’d like to see the county do differently?
Have an office or location on the upper end of the county to be accessible to citizens in Church Hill, Mount Carmel and the Allandale area, and be more closely available to the people in Mooresburg, Bulls Gap and St. Clair.
We should also place more emphasis on what’s good for the county versus what’s good for each commissioner.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as the mayor of Hawkins County.
Every candidate is going to tell you they “love Hawkins County,” but I’ve proven it.
As co-founder of Four Square Inc., I have worked on the People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner and have put on one of the largest July 4th celebrations in the Southeast. We have made every effort to “practice what we preach” and, in doing so, have changed lives for the better.
I am a common sense, knowledgeable, approachable, qualified, Christian person. I have the experience and the background to be able to do this job as mayor and do it well.
You can find more information at markforhawkinscountymayor.com, and I am asking for your vote in the Republican Primary.
District 7 School Board
Alina Gorlova
Why did you decide to run for the Hawkins County school board?
As a mom whose child went to a public school, I realized that many parents don’t know how to get more involved in their children’s school experience. I would like to change that. I believe I am highly qualified for this position, and running for the Hawkins County School Board is a way I can be involved and give back to my community.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better school board member.
I have a Master’s Degree in Education, and I am a former public school teacher (grades K-12). Before going into the public school system, I taught English for many years, including experience teaching English abroad. I have seen what works and what doesn’t work when it comes to education, and I know the needs of children in public schools. Finally, I am a parent of two school-age kids (6 and 11 years old), and I understand what type of environment children need in school to be healthy and happy.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Board of Education, and what are your top goals?
As a member of the Hawkins County School Board, I would like to be a voice for the parents and children of our community. My top goals are to establish an effective way to communicate with parents and represent them on the school board because parents should definitely have more say in what happens in our public schools.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Schools/Board of Education do differently?
I would love to see more opportunities for parents to be really involved in the life of our schools. Everything from open school days to getting parents to give their input on the school reading book lists would help our school system and our community be more connected and healthier for our children.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Board of Education.
My education and experience make me highly qualified to represent parents as a school board member. In addition to this, I stand for teaching children academic subjects in school, not ideology. Good reading, writing and math skills are crucial for our kids. Knowledge of academic subjects and vocational training programs provide young people with more college or employment opportunities after graduation; ideology does not. As responsible citizen and a Christian, I will always stand against CRT and other harmful or not age-appropriate instruction in our schools.
Judy Trent
Why did you decide to run for the Hawkins County school board?
I am running to be the voice of reason for our children, our educators, our employees and our community. I know I have the best interest of our children at heart.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better school board member.
A product of Hawkins County schools, I graduated and attended Milligan College where I received a Bachelor in History with a minor in Elementary Education. I have an endorsement in Kindergarten and a Secondary certificate in History, along with many post graduate classes. I retired after 31 years of service in Hawkins County. I was an Election Commissioner for 7 years. I was then appointed by a Republican County Commission for the school board in 7th district. I was elected to finish my term in 2020. I bring experience, knowledge of policy, dedication and the courage to vote in difficult situations.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Board of Education, and what are your top goals?
I have supported an expansion of our CTE program. Classes to train our students to become firefighters has been added to our curriculum to aid our Volunteer fire departments. We depend on them.
We are adding wireless entries at all our schools. Doing a walk through has shown me what a great job we are doing to keep our students and staff safe.
Walk throughs have also shown the dedication and hard work our teachers are providing for our system.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Schools/Board of Education do differently?
No system is perfect, but our board and system strives to educate, train and motivate our workforce and our students. We work diligently to provide the best resources available to prepare the students for post secondary education, or to join the workforce. Being an educated workforce helps to recruit new businesses and industries and add to our economy.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Board of Education.
Being raised on our family farm, I was taught the values to work hard, to be honest and to give back to my community. I apply that to my life on a daily basis. I am a born again Christian and attend church regularly. I uphold our Constitution. I love my county and take pride in the values we represent. And I love our children. I hope you will remember my name Judy Woods Trent and cast your vote for me for 7th district.