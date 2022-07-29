ROGERSVILLE — There are three candidates running for District 1 Hawkins County Commissioner.
All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are the unedited answers from all of the candidates.
District 1 Commissioner
Syble Vaughan Trent
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County commissioner?
The first time I ran was to try and make a difference for the citizens of Hawkins County. I had concerns about several issues that the commission had proved that, to me, were “unacceptable” spending. Today that is still my number one priority.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, that will make you a better commissioner.
My education includes a B.S.B.A. from Tusculum University and a degree from East Tennessee State University. I am also a graduate of the University of Tennessee’s Leadership Program and the County Officials Certified Training Program. I became a member of the board of directors for the Tennessee County Commissioners Association in 2020.
My career at Eastman Chemical Company and Delta Airlines has provided me with a wide spectrum of experience in business, policymaking, budgeting, safety, personnel, leadership and team building. I have experience in real estate, court reporting, small business owner, farm management and as an adjunct faculty member at Mountain Empire Community College. I currently serve as a substitute instructor for the Hawkins County School System.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Commission and what are your top goals?
My primary goal has always been to manage the taxpayers’ money wisely and work to maintain a balanced budget. Education and public safety are very important to the county and to me as a commissioner.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Commission/ Hawkins County do differently?
I would like to see more transparent communication between the commission and the county mayor’s office. The citizens deserve more openness in the county government. Hearing from the citizens is always a pleasure for me.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Commission.
Having served as a member/chair of several committees that include Budget, Public Safety, Industrial Board, airport, Parks, Audit, Solid Waste, education and others. I have gained much valuable knowledge. My experience on the Hawkins County Commission, education and life experience serve as tools to move forward to better serve our citizens of Hawkins County. It is my distinct honor to serve Hawkins County.
John Keith Gibson
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County commissioner?
I decided to run for the commission to represent the First District of Hawkins County. Currently, I am an Alderman in Mount Carmel. I have served in that role since November 2020 and want to continue to serve the people of Hawkins County. During my time on the BMA, we have successfully cut spending while maintaining services, partnered with the Senior Center and hosted a Fall Festival event, and installed a disc golf course at the park.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, that will make you a better commissioner.
I graduated from Sullivan Central High School; afterward, I attended the University of UT at Chattanooga and then ETSU majoring in business administration. Currently, I work for Apple as a senior tech advisor, and I have previous experience in personnel management, sales and account management.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Commission and what are your top goals?
It takes a collective group to accomplish anything. My top goal is to advocate for the people of the first district and work with the entire commission to address problems and look for common-sense solutions. The commission must look to become more efficient and effective in communicating. I also believe it is crucial how the Care’s Act funds are spent. It must be invested strategically to benefit all citizens of Hawkins County.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Commission/ Hawkins County do differently?
The commission must have a vision. It takes everyone working together towards a common goal to make changes. I would like to see cooperation amongst the commissioners, working with all elected officials, working toward the vision of a stronger county. This summer, a special called meeting was required to be called to vote on a bond issue to prevent the county from defaulting. Commissioners have to stop playing petty politics with things that will impact future generations.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Commission.
My goal is to serve District One to the best of my ability. I will work with other elected officials to provide input and be part of the team. I believe transparency is fundamental to government. I will work to make information available and accessible. Follow me on Facebook @AldermanJohnGibson to see more about what’s going on in Mount Carmel, as well as learn more about myself during the campaign. I would appreciate your vote and support for D1 Commissioner.
Mindy Fleishour
This candidate failed to respond to the Times News candidate questionnaire before the time of publication.