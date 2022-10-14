CHURCH HILL — Four candidates are running for three open spots on the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the November municipal election.
All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are their unedited responses.
Michael Bell
Why did you decide to run for Church Hill alderman?
I grew up in Church Hill and have always had tremendous pride for my community.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better alderman.
I graduated from Volunteer High School and East Tennessee State University. I have worked at Hutchinson Sealing Systems for over 30 years, with 25 of them being in a managerial role.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Church Hill BMA, and what are your top goals?
I would like to see the city continue with positive growth and would like to be beneficial to my community and the citizens of Church Hill.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Church Hill BMA/ Church Hill do differently?
I would like to see the community as a whole become involved with projects and the progress of the BMA as we move forward.
Tell Church Hill voters why you should represent them on the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
I want to represent the citizens of Church Hill without any hidden agendas or malice if they so allow.
Kenneth Luster
Why did you decide to run for Church Hill alderman?
As a lifelong resident of Church Hill, I know people and the interworking of Church Hill government, and I think I can help the city.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better alderman.
I have a degree in business administration. I retired from the city of Church Hill as a police officer and TVA public safety. I was an alderman for Church Hill from 1978-1980 and a lifetime member of the Church Hill Rescue Squad. I am a deacon in our church.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Church Hill BMA, and what are your top goals?
I would like to see the city grow, and that means taking care of its assets, such as employees, equipment, and the citizens of Church Hill.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Church Hill BMA/ Church Hill do differently?
The city needs to look at the needs, such as street conditions and equipment that needs updating.
Tell Church Hill voters why you should represent them on the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
As I have stated, I have been involved with this city since 1974. I know the people, and hopefully, I can assist the mayor and aldermen in making this a better place to live.
Keith Gibson
This candidate failed to respond to the Times News candidate questionnaire before the publication deadline.
Michael Walker
This candidate declined to respond to the Times News candidate questionnaire.