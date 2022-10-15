MOUNT CARMEL — Four candidates are running for three open spots on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the November municipal election.
All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are the unedited responses from two of the candidates.
Jim Bare
Why did you decide to run for Mount Carmel alderman?
I want to move this town forward into the future. To achieve that, we have to work together as a team/board. I am only one vote of seven. By working together, I think we can achieve that. We need to invest in our young people, our community as a whole and take care of our seniors.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better alderman.
I have the following education and credentials: BS in Medical and Health Service Management, AS in Medical Assisting, Registered Medical Assistant (AMA) and Registered Phlebotomist (AMA). I currently work on the parks committee, outreach committee, beer board and habitat for humanity of Rogersville.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Mount Carmel BMA, and what are your top goals?
Like I said in question one. I am only one vote of seven. It takes all of us as a board to agree to get things done. I want to be a team player. Not a yes man; there is a difference. I want to collaborate with all board members to achieve a common goal. That in itself would be an accomplishment. My top goal is to bring recycling to all citizens of Mount Carmel, which I am currently working on. Continue the work that is being done at the city park. The great work with the outreach committee with the activities. Continue support of our Senior Center.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Mount Carmel BMA/Mount Carmel do differently?
I would like to see more citizens attend the BMA meetings. It is one thing to call the alderman to make a complaint or to make suggestions, and then there is coming to the meetings and voicing your concerns to all aldermen. All the citizens of Mount Carmel need to voice their opinions and concerns at the BMA meeting. I would like to see young people get involved with local politics. We should have Junior BMA members to join us for the BMA meetings.
Tell Mount Carmel voters why you should represent them.
I am a public servant and have been since I started working at the age of sixteen. I care about this town and ALL citizens of Mount Carmel. I am here to serve you on the BMA. I work for you, the citizens of Mount Carmel. Once elected, I will not forget that. I will work hard for you and this town to keep us going forward into the next century
Donnie Sexton
Why did you decide to run for Mount Carmel alderman?
My family and I share a great love for Mount Carmel, and because of that, I want to help as much as I can to make sure the town continues to move forward.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better alderman.
I have a long history of hard work, dedication and leadership. Positions ranging from helping people on an individual basis to being a part of larger organizations working together to achieve common goals. I have been on the Mount Carmel Planning Commission, Board of Zoning and Appeals and most recently, the Park Committee. And I will continue educating myself in the processes of local government and taking the MTAS class for newly elected officials to ensure I am serving my constituents to the best of my ability.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Mount Carmel BMA, and what are your top goals?
A big accomplishment for me would be focus. I believe if we can focus on common goals that more can be achieved. My top goal will be growth. Focusing on the resources we currently have while seeking new ones and growing.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Mount Carmel BMA/Mount Carmel do differently?
I’d like to see a more professional BMA in Mount Carmel as a whole. I believe as an elected official that, part of the duty is to represent the people that elected you into that position in a professional, respectful manner.
Tell Mount Carmel voters why you should represent them.
I should represent you because I care about the town and its people. I do not want to see it fail in any way, and I do not want to see the achievements reached in the last few years go away. I want you to contact me anytime with any questions or concerns at (423)723-7792 or email: donnie.sexton84@gmail.com. Know that with me, you will be heard.