ROGERSVILLE — There are three candidates running for Hawkins County District 2 commissioner. All of them were asked the same five questions. Below are the candidates’ unedited answers.

{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}George D. Salaita{/strong}Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County commissioner?

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video