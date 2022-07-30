ROGERSVILLE — There are three candidates running for Hawkins County District 2 commissioner. All of them were asked the same five questions. Below are the candidates’ unedited answers.
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}George D. Salaita{/strong}Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County commissioner?
In Hawkins County, there are 52 people running for public office, not including the school board. Approximately 150 candidates are running in Hawkins, Carter and Washington County, according to News 11. All are Republicans except for one Democrat, yours truly. It’s not that I oppose all the others; it’s just that I think another perspective or viewpoint should be offered. I think at least one Democrat should be represented on the county commission.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better commissioner.
I have a BS from VMI (1960) in Civil Engineering and a MA from ETSU (2007) in History. For over 45 years, I was the owner/operator of a retail clothing business and a cellular phone sales dealership. Several hundred employees worked with me, some for years. Since 2007 I have taught American History at four area colleges. Much of my success can be traced directly to the love of my life, my wife Cheryl, not only as my best friend and in many ways, my inspiration.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Commission and what are your top goals?
There is a place for strong, intelligent, informed and honest local or county government. We should always look around us for how other counties solve these same problems, even across state lines. Hawkins County doesn’t have to invent the wheel every time a challenge comes up. We just need to look around and take the time to study how others find answers.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Commission/ Hawkins County do differently?
I would ask the commission to stay away from approving any far-right or left-wing, conservative or liberal social proclamations. Welcome people to our county who abide by our laws, not just those who agree with our churches. A good example is the recent vote on making our county some kind of “constitutional sanctuary.”
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Commission.
At 84 years of age, I think my record proves I have the experience, education and values to contribute to the Hawkins County Commission. Ben Franklin once said of John Adams, “he always means well for his country, is always an honest man, often a wise one, and in some things, absolutely out of his senses.” I could never be compared to a man like Adams, but every once in a while, I would like to offer the commission a new and fresh solution. Then they vote it up or down. Isn’t that what a commissioner is supposed to do?
Jeff Barrett
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County commissioner?
I decided to run for County Commissioner due to my desire to help my community and my belief in public service. With the reduction in Commissioners going to fourteen, I believe my ten years of prior service as a Commissioner is an asset. Hawkins County needs Commissioners with EXPERIENCE.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better commissioner.
My educational and professional background is as follows: I attended Church Hill High School, Northeast State Tech and East Tennessee State University. I have a degree with a major in Banking and Finance. I became a Certified Public Administrator in 2016 through the University of Tennessee County Technical Assistance Service and have met all the requirements to keep my certification current. Only two current Hawkins County Commissioners are Certified Public Administrators. I am currently employed with the Natural Gas Utility District of Hawkins County, where I hold the position of Purchasing Director with twenty-nine years of service.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Commission and what are your top goals?
As a member of the County Commission, I would like to be a commissioner who is fair, considerate of different viewpoints and makes informed decisions that are well thought out. My top goal, above everything else, is to represent all of the citizens to the best of my ability, dedicated to serving the public. That is my goal, to be a good Public Servant!!!
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Commission/ Hawkins County do differently?
I would like to see Hawkins County expand on educational opportunities for our younger generation and improve on opportunities that would benefit our Senior citizens. Hawkins County needs a full-time Grant writer to pursue funding at the Federal and State levels for programs that would benefit Hawkins County as a whole.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Commission.
I believe that I should represent the voters of Hawkins County as a Commissioner because I have the experience, qualifications and educational background to do the job well. In my ten years of public service, I have only missed one monthly County Commission meeting. When it comes time to vote on County issues, I will be present to vote on behalf of the citizens who put me in office. I thank the citizens of Hawkins County for allowing me to serve you for the past ten years, and I desire your support and prayers as we go forward together!!
Tom Kern
This candidate failed to respond to the Times News candidate questionnaire before the publication deadline.