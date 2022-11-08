ROGERSVILLE — A total of 39.95% of Hawkins County voters, or 14,287 people, came out to vote Tuesday in the general election.
In uncontested races, Rogersville City School Board incumbents Barbara Combs, Julie Phillips and Scott Trent were reelected, as well as Surgoinsville alderman incumbents Tim Hoss and John Sandidge and newcomer Kaley Mierek.
Surgoinsville mayor
In Surgoinsville, incumbent Merrell Graham bested current alderman Warren Bishop and Danny Lawson in the race for mayor.
Graham garnered 266 votes or 50.38%; Bishop, 154 or 29.17% and Lawson 100 or 18.94%.
Graham said he was very pleased with the result.
“I appreciate everyone who supported me,” Graham said. “I feel like the town is going in the right direction and will continue going that way.”
Bulls Gap mayor
In the race for Bulls Gap mayor between newcomers Stacy Hayes and Charles Johnson, Hayes came out on top.
Hayes tallied 92 votes or 50.83%, while Johnson received 79 or 43.65%.
Hayes said he is excited to start his term.
“I am excited and looking forward to the next four years and trying to obtain and achieve the goals I’ve set,” Hayes said. “I want to thank everyone who took time out of their day to vote and put their confidence in me as the next mayor of Bulls Gap.”
Bulls Gap aldermen
James Riley and Jimmy Sexton beat out Glenn Snelson for two open seats on the Bulls Gap Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Riley received 132 votes or 43.71%; Sexton, 102 or 33.77%; and Snelson 66 or 21.85%.
Church Hill aldermen
In Church Hill, four candidates vied for the three open spots on the BMA.
Incumbents Keith Gibson and Michael Walker, along with newcomer Kenneth Luster, beat out incumbent Michael Bell in a close race.
Gibson drew 1,184 votes or 29.99%; Luster, 915 or 23.18%; Walker, 913 or 23.13%; and Bell, 907 or 22.97%.
Keith said he is honored to remain in his position.
“I appreciate the voters and feel honored that they put their trust in me to try and do what’s right,” Gibson said.
Gibson said one of his future goals as an alderman is to move the city toward a city manager form of government.
“I would like to see the city move to a city manager form of government,” Gibson said. “We need someone to run the city full time, and a city manager would put our money to the best use and benefit Church Hill.”
Mount Carmel aldermen
In Mount Carmel, incumbents Jim Gilliam and John Gibson, along with newcomer Jim Bare, beat out newcomer Donnie Sexton.
John Gibson drew 765 votes or 27.09%; Bare, 740 or 26.20%; Gilliam, 720 or 25.50%; and Donnie Sexton, 522 or 19.55%.
Bare said he was excited to join the Mount Carmel BMA and move the town forward.
“I want to continue moving the town forward and work with the parks, outreach committee and senior citizens,” Bare said. “I want to thank everyone for voting, and it is an honor to serve as an alderman.”