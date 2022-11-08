ROGERSVILLE — A total of 39.95% of Hawkins County voters, or 14,287 people, came out to vote Tuesday in the general election.

In uncontested races, Rogersville City School Board incumbents Barbara Combs, Julie Phillips and Scott Trent were reelected, as well as Surgoinsville alderman incumbents Tim Hoss and John Sandidge and newcomer Kaley Mierek.

