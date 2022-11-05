ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Election Office reported receiving a total of 6,359 early votes in the November election.
Voters were able to cast ballots at the election office in Rogersville or at the county’s satellite office in Church Hill. Voters could also mail their ballots.
Officials said 2,634 votes were cast at the election office, 3,384 at the satellite office, and 302 by mail. In addition, there were 30 nursing home votes and nine military votes.
The election, which is on Nov. 8, includes several state and city offices.
In total, the ballot includes four constitutional amendments, four state races and nine municipal races.
The city contests include alderman races in Bean Station, Bulls Gap, Church Hill, Surgoinsville and Mount Carmel; mayoral races in Bulls Gap, Bean Station and Surgoinsville; and one uncontested city school board election in Rogersville.
According to the election office, 3,743 early voters did not cast a ballot in any city election. Of those who did vote in the municipal races, 1,132 early voters cast a ballot for the Church Hill election, 741 for Mount Carmel, 472 for Rogersville, 241 for Surgoinsville and 30 for Bulls Gap.
While a small part of Bean Station is in Hawkins County, the elections office did not collect any specific totals for its elections.
The 6,359 ballots are a significant increase in early voting compared to the August election. when only 2,037 people participated.