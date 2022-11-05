Vote logo

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Election Office reported receiving a total of 6,359 early votes in the November election.

Voters were able to cast ballots at the election office in Rogersville or at the county’s satellite office in Church Hill. Voters could also mail their ballots.

