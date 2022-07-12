KINGSPORT — Organizers said about 200 people attended Patriot Picnic, a first-ever joint event hosted Monday at Cleek Farms by three local Republican clubs: Republicans of Kingsport, Bristol Tennessee Republicans, and Sullivan County Republican Club.
Billed as a chance to meet Sullivan County elected officials, the event also drew several state legislators and U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger.
Organizers said the gathering also was meant to foster more interaction between the three hosting groups. As attendees enjoyed barbecue and “all the fixin’s” from a buffet they were entertained by live music from local band The PF Flyers.
The band’s lineup included a ballad they wrote about President Joe Biden, which concluded with encouragement for the crowd to join in on the final line “Let’s go Brandon,” a political slogan known for its use in place of a vulgar greeting to or comment about Biden.
Harshbarger told the crowd she wanted to leave them on a good, encouraging note about what is coming in the November election.
“The Republican Party is going into areas where Biden won by nine points,” Harshbarger said. “We have 30 (U.S. House) seats picked that we think we can win in the Democratic ground. Talking to certain people, talking to Newt Gingrich, talking to people who know politics, they think this is going to be a historic red wave in the House.”
That comment brought loud cheers from the crowd.
Harshbarger said she thinks the GOP will gain more than 30 seats in the House.
“If we don’t get 40, I’ll be disappointed,” Harshbarger said. “In the (U.S.) Senate, you’re looking at maybe getting four seats that are critical to a majority. And what we do with that is stop this bleeding from an administration that is — they do whatever they want no matter what the law says. And we have to stop it.”
Harshbarger urged picnic attendees to make voting a priority.
“I’m not backing down no matter what they say,” Harshbarger said. “And just know that we’re going to be ready to go in 2023 with legislation to stop some of the crazy things this administration is doing. So take hope and heart and make sure you get out and vote. Your vote does count.”