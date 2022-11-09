featured Harshbarger, Griffith overwhelmingly win reelection By CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Nov 9, 2022 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 U.S. Rep. Marsha Harshbarger, R-1st. By Robert Houk Press Senior Reporter rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com +1 U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger and U.S. Rep. H. Morgan Griffith, both Republicans, overwhelmingly won reelection to their House seats during the general election on Tuesday.Harshbarger, who represents the 1st Congressional District in Tennessee, soundly defeated Democrat Cameron Parsons to win her second consecutive term.With 83% of precincts reporting, Harshbarger had 132,803, or 77.99%, of the votes, according to unofficial results. Parsons had garnered 34,041, or 19.99%, of the votes. Griffith, representing Virginia’s 9th District, won reelection for his seventh term.With 98% of precincts reporting, Griffith had 174,143 votes; Democrat Taysha DeVaughan had 60,913.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Morgan Griffith Diana Harshbarger Politics Reelection Cameron Parsons Vote Taysha Devaughan Republican Precinct Republicans Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR