U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger and U.S. Rep. H. Morgan Griffith, both Republicans, overwhelmingly won reelection to their House seats during the general election on Tuesday.

Harshbarger, who represents the 1st Congressional District in Tennessee, soundly defeated Democrat Cameron Parsons to win her second consecutive term.

