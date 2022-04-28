BLOUNTVILLE — County Commissioner Angie Stanley spent more than $60,000 on her campaign against Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable in the first 23 days of April, according to documents filed Monday.
During the same period, Venable spent more than $51,000 on his campaign for reelection (including $11,000 for billed services).
However, Venable continues to outpace Stanley in fundraising.
The two are vying for the GOP nomination for county mayor in the Republican Party primary on May 3. The winner will advance to the county general election in August.
Monday was the deadline for candidates to file campaign financial statements for the most recent reporting period.
Combined with statements for earlier reporting periods, the figures above indicate: Stanley’s spending totaled nearly $97,000 to date, and Venable’s spending totaled about $61,000 to date.
Stanley’s balance sheet as of April 23: Beginning balance $70,073.84; receipts of $8,675; spending $60,222.04; balance on hand $18,526.80; and loans outstanding $100,000.19. Stanley loaned her campaign the $100,000.19 during a prior reporting period.
Venable’s balance sheet as of April 23: Beginning balance $69,012.74; receipts of $11,525; spending $40,291.32; balance on hand $40,246.42; outstanding obligation $11,060; and outstanding loans $45,000.
Venable has loaned his campaign the $45,000 total in prior reporting periods.
Stanley’s spending, April 1-23: $205.04 for gas; $60 for buttons; $800 to the Sullivan County GOP for Reagan Day Dinner; $35,769 to Cumberland Marketing for ads; $20,508 to Axiom Strategies, Kansas City, Missouri, for mailers; $2,750 to Axiom Strategies for consulting; and $130 to Campaign Sidekick, Nashville, for “app.”
Venable’s spending, April 1-23: $580 for postage stamps; $1,075 to the Sullivan County Republican Party for party fundraising dinner; $476 to Lowes, Kingsport, for posts for signs; $10,051.54 to Mail Works, Johnson City, for mailing; $20,608.78 to Creative Energy, Johnson City, for ads; $2,500 to Point Blank, Lakewood, Florida, for survey; and $5,000 to Pixel Media Group, Jackson, Mississippi, for consulting. The $11,060 outstanding obligation is for media costs incurred to Creative Energy.
Contributions to Stanley’s campaign during the period: $500 from Jeff Begley, Kingsport; $125 from Ned Stacy, Jonesboro (sic); $125 from Brian Alderson, Kingsport; $300 from Rich Misciagna, Kingsport; $500 from Frank Adams, Kingsport; $500 from Wayne Culbertson, Kingsport; $1,600 from Neal Rodifer, Kingsport; $1,600 from Marc Wilkinson, Kingsport; $1,600 from Elizabeth Ingram, Kingsport; and $1,600 from Dorata Roberts, Kingsport.
Contributions to Venable’s campaign during the period: $1,600 from John Burke, Kingsport; $1,600 from Kathy Burke, Kingsport; $1,000 from Jerry and Nelda Fleenor, Blountville; $1,000 from Tom Davenport, Bristol; $500 from Brad Lich, Johnson City; $500 from Larry Clarke, Bristol; $500 from Gregory and Blaine Riddle, Basking Ridge, New Jersey; $500 from Kellye Walker, Jonesborough; $500 from William McLain Jr., Kingsport; $500 from Roger Ball, Tazwell (sic); $500 from Frank and Deborah Adams, Kingsport; $500 from Anthony Keck, Bristol; $300 from Roy and Mary Latham, Maryville; $250 from Jonathan Bailey, Kingsport; $250 from David Miller, Kingsport; $250 from Rick Beeson, Johnson City; $250 from Dr. Alan Meade, Kingsport; $250 from Wanda McLellan, Kingsport; $200 from Steve Darden, Johnson City; and $200 from Mr. and Mrs. David Oaks, Kingsport.
Early voting ends on Thursday. Election Day is Tuesday, May 3. The deadline to register, if you are not already registered, and be eligible to vote in this election, has passed. So has the deadline for requesting an absentee-by-mail ballot.
The Democratic Party primary also is Tuesday, May, 3 and included in early voting. Only one candidate is on the Democratic ballot in one county commissioner district.
The ballot includes most county offices, and winners will serve a four-year term. Most races will be decided in the Republican primary on May 3 because no Democratic or independent candidates filed in most contests.
The winner of the GOP nomination for mayor will face two independent candidates, Val Edwards George and Bobby Weaver, in the general election ballot in August.