Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and wife Phyllis

Phyllis and Richard Venable are all smiles as final election results rolled in Thursday, August 4, 2022.

 contributed

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won reelection Thursday to a third consecutive four-year term.

Venable, the Republican nominee, carried the race by a 41.01-point margin over two independent challengers. Venable ended Election Day with 5,161 votes or 66.26%.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video