Sullivan County voters went to the polls Tuesday in an election that revolved around four constitutional amendments and a contested Tennessee governor's race.Locally, U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, faced opposition against Democrat Cameron Parsons. Several state representative seats in Sullivan County were unopposed.Unofficial election results are: Tennessee Governor (Final results) Bill Lee (Republican): 32,871Jason Martin (Democrat): 8,775Constitutional amendment 1 (Right to work)Yes: 29,611No: 11,110Constitutional amendment 2 (Temporary governor powers)Yes: 29,751No: 9,684Constitutional amendment 3 (Banning all forms of slavery)Yes: 32,062No: 8,224Constitutional amendment 4 (Lifting prohibition of ministers, priest to state House)Yes: 26,944No:' 13,802 United States House of Representatives, District 1 (Final results)Diana Harshbarger (Republican): 32,283Cameron Parsons (Democrat): 8,869Tennessee House of Representatives, District 1 (Final results)John Crawford (Republican): 13,360Tennessee House of Representatives, District 2 (Final results)Bud Hulsey (Republican): 15,345Tennessee House of Representatives, District 3 (Final results)Scotty Campbell (Republican): 6,402City of Bluff City MayorJeff Broyles (Independent): 312City of Bluff City Alderman (Pick two)Ben Adams (Independent): 257Sandra Madison (Independent): 219