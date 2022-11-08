featured breaking Final election results: Hawkins County From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Nov 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE- Eight of 19 precincts results for Hawkins County.Surgoinsville Mayor (Final results)Merrell Graham- 50.38% 266 votes Warren Bishop- 29.17% 154 votesDanny Lawson- 18.94% 100 votesMount Carmel Alderman (Final results)Jim Gilliam- 25.50% 720 votesDonnie Sexton- 19.55% 552 votesJim Bare- 26.20% 740 votesJohn Gibson- 27.09% 765 votesChurch Hill Alderman (Final results)Kenneth Luster- 23.18% 915 votesMichael Bell- 22.97% 907 votesMichael Walker- 23,13% 913 votesKeith Gibson- 29.99% 1,184 votesBulls Gap Mayor (Final results)Charles Johnson- 43.65% 79 votes Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Stacy Hayes- 50.83% 92 votesBulls Gap Alderman (Final results)Jimmy Sexton- 33.77% 102 votesJames Riley- 43.71% 132 votesGlenn Snelson- 21.85% 66 votesConstitutional Amendment 110,041 yes votes or 75.11%3,328 no votes or 24.89%Constitutional Amendment 28,692 yes votes or 71.63%3,442 no votes or 28.37%Constitutional Amendment 39,776 yes votes or 76.01%3,088 no votes or 23.99%Constitutional Amendment 47,840 yes votes or 63.84%4,440 no votes or 36.16%Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alderman Mayor Politics Gap Hawkins County Yes Vote Absentee Precinct Election Result Result Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR