Southwest Virginia
Polls open at 6 a.m., close at 7 p.m.
Voter identification: Voters may provide either an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID Confirmation Statement at the polls. Your DMV license may be used at any time. Virginia law permits an expired DMV license to be used for voting purposes.
For a list of acceptable voter identification, visit: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/media/formswarehouse/voter-id/outreach-materials/documents/Voter-Identification-Chart-Rev-4-28-21.pdf
Polling place restrictions:
• Candidates and their workers and volunteers engaged in Election Day campaigning must remain outside a 40-foot radius from all exterior entrances into polling places.
Candidates may be inside a polling place to vote or be present for no longer than 10 minutes per polling place. Candidates cannot do any campaigning while inside the polls.
Voters who want to show they support a particular candidate through their clothing, a sticker or campaign button may wear those items inside the polling place while voting. Otherwise, campaign apparel, signs or paraphernalia must stay outside the 40-foot zone around polling place entrances.
Reporting voting fraud: If a voter sees a problem or alleged illegal activity at the polls
- Assistant U.S. District Attorneys Lena Busscher, Michael Baudinet and Ronald M. Huber will be Election District Officers during Tuesday’s poll hours: (540) 857-2250
- FBI field office: (804) 261-1044
- Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division: (800) 253-3931 or https://civilrights.justice.gov/ .
Information on voting, polling places:
- Scott County: (276) 386-3843; medwards@scottcountyva.com
- Lee County: (276) 346-7780; http://www.leecova.org/Registrar.html
- Wise County: (276) 328-8331; https://www.wisecounty.org/201/General-Registrar-Elections
- Norton: (276) 679-1162; https://www.nortonva.gov/90/Registrars-Office
Online: www.elections.virginia.gov
Elections:
Ninth District U.S. House of Representatives
Lee County:
- Jonesville Town Council
- Pennington Gap Town Council
City of Norton: Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney; City Council; School Board
Scott County:
- Clinchport Town Council and Mayor
- Duffield Town Council
- Dungannon Town Council and Mayor
- Gate City Town Council
- Nickelsville Town Council and Mayor
- Weber City Town Council and Mayor
Wise County:
- Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Appalachia Town Council.
- Coeburn Town Council
- Pound Town Council.
- Wise Town Council
East Tennessee
Polls open at 8 a.m., close at 8 p.m. in Eastern time zone
Voter identification: To cast a ballot, voters need to bring valid photo identification. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it has expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver’s license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call 1-877-850-4959.
Polling place campaigning restrictions: Any campaigning, distribution of campaign materials or wearing of campaign-related apparel must remain outside a 40-foot radius from all entrances into polling places.
Reporting voting fraud: Tennesseans can text ‘TN’ to 45995 to use the new Text to Report Voter Fraud system or call the Official Election Day Hotline toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.
Sullivan County
Information on voting, polling places:
- Sullivan County Election Commission: (423) 323-6444; http://www.scelect.org/
- Confirming polling place for election: https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/
Elections (Sample Ballot: http://www.scelect.org/nov22sampleballot.pdf):
- First District U.S. House of Representatives
- Governor of Tennessee
- Tennessee General Assembly House of Representatives — Districts 1, 2 and 3
- Tennessee constitutional amendments — 4
- Constable, District 2
- Bluff City — Board of Alderman and Mayor
- City of Bristol: City Council (East, South and West Districts); School Board (East, South and West Districts)
- Johnson City: City Commission; School Board
Hawkins County
Polls open at 8 a.m., close at 8 p.m.
Information on voting, polling places:
- Hawkins County Election Commission: (423) 272-8061; https://www.hawkinscountytn.gov/election_commission.html
- Confirming polling place for election: https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/
Elections (Sample Ballot: https://www.hawkinscountytn.gov/pdfs/elections/sample_ballot.pdf):
- First District U.S. House of Representatives
- Governor of Tennessee
- Tennessee General Assembly House of Representatives — Districts 3, 9
- Tennessee constitutional amendments — 4
- Bean Station: Alderman, Mayor
- Bulls Gap: Alderman; Mayor
- Church Hill: Alderman
- Moun Carmel: Alderman
- Rogersville: School Board
- Surgoinsville: Alderman; Mayor