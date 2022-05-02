BLOUNTVILLE — In-person early voting for party primaries in Sullivan County ended last week and participation was down 22.4% compared to four years ago.
Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said 5,512 of the county’s 105,583 registered voters on the active list cast ballots during the 12 days of early voting.
That’s down from 7,104 during the last similar election cycle in 2018, Booher said.
The 5,512 figure equals 5.22% of the county’s active registered voters.
Nearly every elected office in Sullivan County government is on the ballot on Tuesday, as voters will go to the polls in the Republican Party primary or Democratic Party primary.
Candidates are running for their party’s nomination to run in the county general election in August. But many, if not most, of the races will be decided in the GOP primary Tuesday because no Democrats or Independents filed to run in those contests.
There are exceptions. The lone Democrat running for office is Lori Love, seeking the party’s nomination to run for one of two seats in commission District 7. In that race, four candidates are running for the GOP nomination. Independent candidates filed to run in a few races, but will not appear on the ballot for voters until August.
In-person early vote turnout, by county commissioner district:
District 1: 162 (one seat, three GOP candidates)
District 2: 482 (three seats, five GOP candidates)
District 3: 104 (one seat, one GOP candidate)
District 4: 920 (three seats, four GOP candidates)
District 5: 414 (two seats, three GOP candidates)
District 6: 1,097 (three seats, seven GOP candidates)
District 7: 580 (two seats, four GOP candidates, one Democratic candidate)
District 8: 563 (two seats, five GOP candidates)
District 9: 277 (two seats, five GOP candidates)
District 10: 375 (two seats, two GOP candidates)
District 11: 538 (three seats, four GOP candidates)
The county’s 25 precincts will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m.
Unlike during early voting, on Election Day voters must go to the precinct to which they are assigned.
Sample Republican and Democratic ballots as well as links to help you identify your assigned voting precinct are available at www.scelect.org.