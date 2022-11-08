Election logo

Sullivan County voters went to the polls Tuesday in an election that revolved around four constitutional amendments and a contested Tennessee governor's race.

Locally, U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, faced opposition against Democrat Cameron Parsons. Several state representative seats in Sullivan County were unopposed.

